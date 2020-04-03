Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (DTTM-AR): On Facebook And Tinder, U.S.-Based Neo-Nazi Who Formerly 'Planned Nightly Wars' In His City Says He Rejected FBI Offer To Become An Informant

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating domestic terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Additional Information: A U.S.-based neo-Nazi who says he lives with his teen daughter and was a member of one of the largest skinhead groups in the U.S. is active on Facebook. He frequently shares photos of himself on his job in the cleaning field. On Facebook, he freely posts images of his Nazi and neo-Nazi paraphernalia. In 2002, he was arrested for assaulting a man at a diner.

Personal Information & Employment



Facebook profile

On Facebook, the man posted a photo of himself wearing a tee shirt with the text "Uncle Adolf's Pizzeria – Six Million Customers Can't Be Wrong."

In another photo on Facebook, the man posed with the flags of Poland's ultranationalist, national-revolutionary political party National Rebirth of Poland (NOP).



The man's address, according to the White Pages

The man says he works in the cleaning professions.

Last year he posted a photo of himself cleaning and tagged his location.

He also posted an image of himself cleaning what appears to be the sign of a hotel.

Another photo he posted suggests he attended a large union event.

A blog post on the local Antifa website claims that he is associated with several large U.S. skinhead and white supremacist organizations.



The KSS logo

Ideology

On Facebook, the man is vocal and frequently posts about his neo-Nazi views. On March 26, he posted an image showing off a historic stamp from Nazi Germany.

He posted a photo of himself as a young man, writing: "In War room back in 2001 planning our nightly wars on [his city]. There was no rest."

On February 1, he posted a photo of what appears to be a fabric poster with a portrait of Hitler, a copy of Mein Kampf, and the metal letters "A" and "H" (possibly referring to Adolf Hitler).

The man posted a graphic on January 16 with the text: "Seek peace away from the ZOG [Zionist Occupation Government]."

On Hitler's birthday in 2019, the man posted an article about Nazis instituting strict animal protection laws.

On January 15, 2019, the man shared a photograph of a well-known Belgian politician and Nazi collaborator.



Photo of the man's daughter, on a train next to a White Pride World Wide Sticker

The man has a profile on the popular dating app Tinder, on which he states that he works when he needs money for pizza and weed, says he is not interested in spending money on a date, and can't wait to meet a white girl for Taco Bell and that he will bring a knife because he hates most people and starts fights.

His Tinder profile picture, which shows him with blood running down his face, appears to have been taken at a 2002 neo-Nazi rally in the U.S. He also posted an image of himself featured in a report on the event in what appears to be a neo-Nazi print publication.

Alleged Contact With FBI

On December 10, 2018 the man posted screenshots of the Facebook profile of New York man and wrote that this man had reported him to the FBI.

In a comment, he went on to allege that the FBI had attempted to convince him to become an informant.

Baseball Team Fandom

The man is a big fan of the city's baseball team and he and his daughter sport team gear.

On his Facebook, the man "likes" the team and one of the players.