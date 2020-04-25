Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (DTTM-AR): Canadian National Socialist Black Metal Enthusiast And Historical Reenactor Shares Collection Of Nazi Paraphernalia In Private Neo-Nazi Facebook Group

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating domestic terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Additional Information: The Canadian man lives with a partner and their daughter. The man appears to be a well-known figure and enthusiast of National Socialist Black Metal (NSBM) music. He is also a musician. He often comments in a private NSBM Facebook group. In addition to discussion of the music genre, members frequently hawk antisemitic wares in the group. The man also has a keen interest in collecting German WWII paraphernalia and has shown off his collection on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Earlier this year the man offered a pair of SS officer breeches for sale.

In another post he shared a report about numbers of people killed in the Holocaust and commented on how the figure has changed once again.

Numerous Facebook posts are dedicated to showing off his music collection and Nazi paraphernalia. In one post he showed off a Hitler Youth poster.

A close-up photo of his "collection room" shows a display of various Nazi pins and badges preserved in a glass case.

The man is an active member of a private neo-Nazi Facebook group. Although the majority of the group's posts center around NSBM, individuals occasionally show off Nazi-related wares, and sell them for a profit.

The man recently authored a post in the group, showing off some items from his NSBM collection, with Nazi paraphernalia included in the photo.

A group member shared a post to the group advertising candle holders he make with carved images of Adolf Hitler. The man liked this Facebook post.

Last year the man complained about a suspended post on his Instagram account. He explained that he will more carefully vet any requests.



