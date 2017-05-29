Defense Minister Shoigu: 99% Of Strategic Missile Forces Launch Systems Are In Combat Readiness

On May 24, the Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu delivered a speech at the session of the Federation Council within the government hour.

The following is a summary of his speech, as published by the Russian Defense Ministry.[1] The Russian news agency Tass supplemented the defense ministry version and provided some positive notes about U.S.-

Russia defense relations. Tass stressed that Russia and the United States are continuing their discussions on the crisis in Syria and are preparing a joint project on the southern zone of de-escalation where recently the U.S. clashed with regime forces. Shoigu said: "We did not halt contacts and cooperation with them; this is also happening almost in a round-the-clock mode, we are talking with them during the day and the night, and we are meeting at different venues." He then added: "A great work is underway with them. We would like it to be completed and presented as a project ready for implementation. But we are working with them and working, naturally, on the southern zone of de-escalation." Shoigu also stressed Russia is also in touch with Jordan and Israel that abut the southern zone. "We enjoy a constructive dialogue," he said.[2]

Concerning ISIS and Jabhat Al-Nusra, Shoigu said that Russia knows where these organizations keep chemical weapons components. "There is evidence that both the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra have chemical weapons components. We know where the components are and who keeps them. Is there any guarantee that tomorrow they will not surface in some other country?" he said.[3]

Discussing the Geneva peace talks, Shoigu said that they are running out of steam: "What has been done in Geneva, to my mind, is the maximum of what is possible. We would like work on Syria’s constitution and its future to start at these [Geneva] talks or at the Astana conference." He then added: "We would like to discuss issues on the constitution itself and the machinery for adopting the constitution. This envisages a new mechanism for electing the parliament and the Syrian leadership."[4]

The English text has been slightly edited for the sake of readability without altering its content.



Shoigu briefs a session of the Federation Council during the government hour (Source: Mil.ru)

'The Strategic Missile Forces Have Been Receiving Yars Modern Missile Complexes'

"The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergey Shoigu gave a speech at the session of the Federation Council within the 'government hour.' According to the Defense Minister, regular meetings and close cooperation with the Federation Council committees permit resolving issues in the defense field and improving the conditions of Armed Forces. 'This is especially important under conditions of rising tensions in strategically important regions, such as Ukraine, Syria, and the Korean Peninsula,' said Sergei Shoigu.

"The head of the military department included the United States ambition to take the global leadership in the list of factors [causing] international instability. As Sergei Shoigu stressed, 'Washington and other Western countries continue imposing the idea of existence of the Russian military threat on the international community. Many countries pursue this policy. This has a bad influence on the formation of joint confrontation against the main evil – international terrorism.' According to him, this is 'a cynical policy of double standards.'

"In these conditions, it is necessary to continue building up the Russian Armed Forces in order to be able to counter any threats and challenges as well as to defend national interests.

"General of the Army Sergey Shoigu said that the Russian Defense Ministry was paying special attention to sustaining the strategic nuclear forces at the level of guaranteed nuclear deterrence. The Strategic Missile Forces have been receiving Yars modern missile complexes. The complexes have raised capabilities in overwhelming missile defense of the enemy. 99% of launching systems of the Strategic Missile Forces are in combat readiness condition. More than 96% of them are in permanent readiness for the missile launch.

"Annually, 4-5 strategic missile carriers of the aviation strategic missile forces are modernized. Last year, the Russian Aerospace Forces received two Tu-160 and two Tu-95MS aircraft. There are 9 modern strategic missile submarines in the naval strategic nuclear forces. The submarines have been patrolling maritime zones.

"The naval strategic nuclear forces are being rearmed with the Borey-class nuclear missile underwater cruisers.

As for non-nuclear deterrence, ground-, sea-, and air-based long-range high-precision armament is being introduced in order to raise capabilities of troops. Last year, formations and military units received 40 high-precision weapon delivery vehicles and 180 long-range cruise missiles.

"In 2016, 4 motorized rifle and tank divisions as well as motorized rifle, missile, air defense, and army aviation brigades were formed in the Land Forces. In total, 2930 new and modernized models were introduced. The Land Forces share of modern armament is 42%.

Since 2013, the Aerospace Forces have been receiving 150-250 modern aircraft annually. The number of air defense missile regiments armed with S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems has reached 13.

"According to the Defense Minister, the complete radar field of the missile attack warning system from all strategic directions has been formed along the Russian Federation's borders.

"According to the Minister of Defense, since 2012, more than 30,000 new and upgraded basic weapons and equipment have been introduced to the troops, including over 50 warships, 1,300 aircraft, 4,700 tanks and armored combat vehicles. He explained that share of military and naval hardware in constant readiness units reached more than 58%. 94% of the hardware is serviceable.

'The Success Of The Syrian Troops Would Have Been Impossible Without The Assistance Provided By Russian Military Advisors'

"The Minister of Defense noted a high degree of efficiency, especially during the operation in Syria, by the control system of the Armed Forces. It allows controlling the situation throughout the combat operations area as well as managing air and ground forces.

"The head of the military department noted that staffing level of the Armed Forces is 93%. The number of contract servicemen has reached 384,000 people. 'For the first time in the history of Russia, personnel with the rank of sergeant have been fully staffed by contract servicemen,' said Sergey Shoigu.

"Sergey Shoigu considered it necessary for the session's participants to pay attention to the fact that Russia's defense spending is more than 11 times less than United States [expenditures], and that compared to China, it is only one third [of Chinese defense spending]. For example, military spending by the United States is 664 billion dollars, and by China – 171 billion. 'We continue the systematic work on further improvement and development of the Armed Forces,' emphasized the Minister of Defense.

"17 missile regiments of the ground-based strategic nuclear forces will be rearmed with the Yars complex by 2021. Developed strategic missile systems will be put in service. It is expected that the effective combat strength of the naval strategic nuclear force will comprise 13 submarines, including 7 Borey-class ones [equipped] with the new Bulava missile systems. These measures will allow to bring the equipping of strategic nuclear forces with modern weapons to 72 percent, which will ensure the maintenance of the nuclear deterrent at the demanded level.

"After 2021, it is planned to start serial production of the Tu-160M2 modernized strategic missile carrier, which is capable of striking enemy ground targets in remote strategic locations without entering the zone of operations of the missile defense and air defense.

"Sergey Shoigu observed that general-purpose forces will be equipped with self-sufficient force grouping and forces in all strategic areas, including the Arctic, which will be able to respond properly to any threats to military security by the end of 2020.

"By this time the ground forces are planned to completely rearm with the Iskander-M modern missile systems.

"About half of the warships of the Russian Navy will be equipped with Kaliber sea-based cruise missiles.

"Combat capabilities of Aerospace Forces will be increased.

"The Su-30SM and Su-35S modern aircraft will be the main fighters, the Su-34 will be the main bomber, and the upgraded Su-25SM will be the main assault aircraft. These aircraft make no concessions [to their] foreign counterparts according to their specifications..

"The troops will be supplied with promising aviation complex of frontline aviation T-50 in 2019 and the S-500 anti-aircraft missile system in 2020, which would increase combat effectiveness against modern means of air and space attack.

"According to him, 'in general, it will allow us to meet the target which was set by the President of the Russian Federation and reach at least the 70 percent level of equipping the Armed Forces with modern weapons and technology at the end of 2020.'

"Sergey Shoigu commented on the results of the operation in the Syrian Arab Republic.

"The Minister of Defense thanked the Federation Council for its decision on the use of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria, noting that it allowed the implementation of a number of geopolitical missions.

"On the southern flank of the NATO, the group of the Russian Armed Forces was created and radically changed the strategic situation in the region.

"Heavy losses have been caused to the international terrorist organizations in Syria, their financial support and resources system have been disrupted. The collapse of the Syrian state has been prevented; attempts at changing the legitimate authority, managed from abroad, are nullified. Under the leadership of Russia, the process of the Syrian political settlement with the participation of field commanders of the opposition forces has been launched in Astana.

"The Signing of the Memorandum on creation of the de-escalation zones in Syria has become a milestone occasion, which came into force on May 6. 'Its implementation will allow the cessation of combat actions by the conflicting parties and, in fact, will stop the civil war,' said the Defense Minister.

"Sergei Shoigu said that the liberation of Aleppo, which is considered the second capital of Syria, is the main achievement of the last year. He recalled that this year a large group of ISIS insurgents to the north of Aleppo was defeated. Moreover, the Russian Aerospace forces and the Turkish Air Forces have been operating together against terrorists for the first time.

"The government forces came to the Assad Dam and continued their attack along the west bank of the River Euphrates with the support of Russian aviation. Palmyra has been liberated. Jisel, Khayan, and Shaer oil and gas fields have been taken under control of the government troops. Moreover, the situation near Hama has been stabilized. Terrorists have been pushed more than 30 kilometers away from the city.

"Under the facilitation of Russian military servicemen, most radical extremists and their families have left the area of al-Waer of the Homs city. As a result, it has been taken under the control of the Syrian government troops. 'Since the start of the operation in Syria, due to the pre-eminent role of Russia, the Syrian government has taken 705 towns and more than 17,000 square kilometers under [its] control,' noted Sergey Shoigu. It allowed more than 108,000 refugees to return to their homes.

"'A comparative analysis between the results of actions achieved by Russian aviation in Syria and the international coalition's results shows that the Aerospace Forces, which had fewer aircraft, carried out three times more sorties and delivered four times more missile and bomb attacks,' said the Russian Defense Minister.

"According to him, the success of the Syrian troops would have been impossible without the assistance provided by Russian military advisors. They have been planning operations and managing troops at the most important directions. He highly assessed the key role of Special Operation Forces’ servicemen in eliminating terrorist leaders and critically important enemy targets.

"As Sergey Shoigu said, 'the process of reconciliation of opposing sides and political settlement of the conflict has been launched in Syria.' According to the Minister of Defense, 1,510 inhabited areas with population of more than 6 million people have joined the ceasefire regime. About 110,000 refugees have returned to their homes.

"Since February 2016, servicemen of the Russian Center for the reconciliation of opposing sides have held 1,247 humanitarian actions and delivered more than 1,800 tons of food products, medicaments, and items of primary necessity.

"General of the Army Sergey Shoigu concluded his speech by expressing his gratitude to the Federation Council for its all-round support in the realization of plans aimed at developing the Russian Armed Forces. He also expressed his confidence that such cooperation will promote strengthening the credibility of the Russian Army."