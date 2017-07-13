Correspondent For Iranian News Agency Close To IRGC Tweets Photos Of Strategic Sites In Haifa Bay For Targeting By Hizbullah's Iranian Missiles

On July 10, 2017, Hossein Dalirian, military correspondent for the Iranian news agency Tasnim, which is close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), tweeted photos of strategic sites in Israel, primarily in Haifa. The sites in Haifa included the Israel Electric Corporation, MATAM Scientific Industries Center, and Haifa Bay petrochemical industries. Dalirian noted in the tweets that these were prime targets for Hizbullah's Iran-made Fateh 110 missiles, which have a range of 300 km. The photos were accompanied by hashtags in Farsi, among them #Fateh110.

IRGC officials have also threatened strikes on Israel and its infrastructure with Iranian missiles developed by the IRGC, some of which were provided to Hizbullah. For more on the Iranian missile threat against Israel, and particularly against the Haifa Bay petrochemical industries, see MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 5906, Iranian Regime Escalates Threats To Annihilate Israel, December 17, 2014; for details on the Iranian Fateh 110 missile that Tehran gave Hizbullah, see MEMRI Inquiry and Analysis No. 1135, Iranian IRGC Missile Unit Commanders: We've Developed 2,000-km Range Missiles And Equipped Hizbullah With 300-km Range Missiles; Fars News Agency: Israel's Illusions About Its Natural Gas Fields Will Be Buried In The Mediterranean, December 3, 2014.

Below are Hossein Dalirian's July 10, 2017 tweets with the photos:



"'Jaffa' [Electric Company, a precursor of the Israel Electric Corporation] – One of the best targets for Hizbullah in Haifa." Twitter.com/HosseinDalirian/status/884363970978689024, July 10, 2017.



"MATAM [Scientific Industries Center], the virtual heart #Haifa #Hizbullah #Fateh110" Twitter.com/HosseinDalirian/status/884363970978689024, July 10, 2017.



"Petrochemical #Haifa #Hizbullah #Fateh110" Twitter.com/HosseinDalirian/status/884363970978689024, July 10, 2017.