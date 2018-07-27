Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah: 'Jihad Necessitates The Conquest Of Europe' By 'Destroying The Capitalist And Secular Order'; The Jews Are 'Hastening Their Own Annihilation' With Their 'Filth And Vileness' – Archival

In an address streamed live on Facebook a year ago, on July 23, 2017, and discovered and translated by MEMRI following his July 24, 2018 indictment in Denmark for calling for the murder of Jews, Imam Mundhir Abdallah, of the Masjid Al-Faruq mosque in Copenhagen, said that "the final solution to the problem of the Levant – after the establishment of the Caliphate and the elimination of the Jewish entity – will be through the conquest of Europe." "Europe must be invaded again," he said, calling for a new Islamic conquest of Al-Andalus, the Balkans, and Rome, in order to fulfill the promise of the Prophet Muhammad. In the address, Imam Abdallah said that the Jews "are hastening their own annihilation by their rampaging, their filth, and their vileness, which reflect the immutable nature of the Jews." He added that he was "not a racist" but that this "has to do with the Jewish character and psyche, with that sick Jewish mentality."

Imam Abdallah was indicted for calling for the murder of Jews in a Friday, March 31, 2017 sermon that was translated and released by MEMRI (see MEMRI TV Clip No. 6013, Copenhagen Friday Sermon: Imam Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Says: Soon Caliphate Will Uproot Colonialist, Crusader Jewish Entity). This is the first time that charges have been brought under a criminal code introduced in Denmark in January 2017. Following that sermon, on May 16, 2017, Abdallah insisted that as soon as the Muslims regain power, they will "erase" and "obliterate" Israel and all the U.S. bases in the region (see MEMRI TV Clip No. 6033 Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah: We Will Obliterate Israel; Terror Attacks In The West Carried Out By Troubled, Desperate Victims Of Western Atrocities).

"[The Jews] Are Hastening Their Own Annihilation, By Their Rampaging, Their Filth, And Their Vileness, Which Reflect The Immutable Nature Of The Jews"

Mundhir Abdallah: "The crusaders – the Americans, the French, the British, and the Russians – have imposed upon the beloved, proud, and blessed Levant, which is the heart of Islam... They have imposed the most despicable of people upon it – 'the people strongest in enmity towards the believers.' The English did not bring the Jews to Palestine out of respect or love for them, but because they wanted to harm the Muslims.

"The Jews – that gang – are doing themselves a disservice.

"By Allah, they are hastening their own annihilation, by their rampaging, their filth, and their vileness, which reflect the immutable nature of the Jews. Their nature has nothing to do with genes, of course. It has to do with the Jewish character and psyche, with that sick Jewish mentality. These notions... When I say 'Jews,' I do not mean a specific race. I'm not a racist. I am talking about that sick mentality, which says: 'The hands of Allah are shackled.' I am talking about the sick mentality of conspiring against each and every prophet, and even against the Prophet Muhammad, who brought good to this world.

"By their deeds in Palestine, the Jews are only hastening their annihilation. The Jews are etching upon the memories of the Muslims such fierce hatred of them – hatred that will bring their entity in Palestine to an unforgettable end."

"The Final Solution To The Problem Of The Levant – After The Establishment Of The Caliphate And The Elimination Of The Jewish Entity – Will Be Through The Conquest Of Europe"

"According to an authentic hadith, the Prophet Muhammad told us that Constantinople and Rome would be conquered.

"The final solution to the problem of the Levant – after the establishment of the Caliphate and the elimination of the Jewish entity – will be through the conquest of Europe."

"The Mediterranean Sea In Its Entirety, With All Its Shores And Coasts, Must Become Purely Islamic – Thus Fulfilling The Promise Of The Prophet Muhammad About The Conquest Of Rome"

"The Mediterranean Sea in its entirety, with all its shores and coasts, must become purely Islamic, thus fulfilling the promise of the Prophet Muhammad about the conquest of Rome.

"Europe must be invaded again. History must repeat itself. We must have a new Tariq [Ibn Ziyad], who will sail the seas, cross the Strait [of Gibraltar], and will liberate Al-Andalus, restoring it to the bosom of Islam. We must have new Ottomans, who will enter the Balkans, and restore them to the bosom of Islam. We must have a proud and pious army of believers, who will march from North Africa and conquer Rome, Allah willing. Thus, we will be fulfilling our religious duty of Jihad for the sake of Allah, in order to glorify His word, to elevate His banner, and to instate His law throughout the world."

"Jihad Necessitates The Conquest Of Europe... That Fitna And Corruption Can Only Be Eliminated By Destroying The Capitalist And Secular Order, And By Replacing It With An Islamic Order"

"Jihad necessitates the conquest of Europe. Jihad necessitates the conquest of Europe. [The Quran says:] 'Fight them until there is no more fitna, and religion belongs to Allah alone.' It is impossible to eliminate fitna unless the capitalist and secular order is destroyed and eliminated. The elimination of fitna will not occur solely through calling upon Europeans to join Islam. The European media, the European order, and the European practices lure not just the infidels but the Muslims themselves away from Islam. The Western media and policies do not merely keep the Europeans away from Islam, but strive to rip the Muslims in Europe away from Islam. The 'melting pot' policies, which target Islamic identity, and the media, which distorts the image of Islam, portraying it as terrorism, extremism, and all sorts of vile descriptions...

"That fitna and corruption can only be eliminated by destroying the capitalist and secular order, and by replacing it with an Islamic order – or through the expansion of the Islamic order to the heart of Europe, the land of the Crusaders, invading the strongholds of their secular civilization, thus eliminating, once and for all, the danger facing the Levant."