Conspiracy Theories In Turkish Print Media, Social Media Connect Jamal Khashoggi's Murder To 'Satanist Network,' Jews, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, CIA, Evangelical Christians

Turkish news outlets have been reporting extensively on the October 2, 2018 disappearance and, as it emerged, murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Turks have been discussing the affair on social media. Among the news stories and comments are conspiracy theories according to which Khashoggi's murder was planned and executed by the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, Jews, the Pentagon, the British deep state, the CIA, evangelical Christians, and the Mossad. Some of these theories point at religious motivations, such as an effort by non-Muslims to keep Turkish Muslims from reaching Mecca. Others engaged in speculation regarding reports that Turkish staff at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul were sent home on October 2, comparing them with the conspiracy theory according to which no Jews went to their jobs at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Still others connect Khashoggi's murder to the 12th-century capture of Jerusalem by Saladin and the launch of the Third Crusade.

The following report will review some of these conspiracy theories.

Conspiracy Theories In The Turkish Press

On October 22, Takvim, a large Turkish pro-government newspaper, ran an editorial calling Jared Kushner "the darkest Zionist Jew in the world," and claiming that "evangelist Christians and Zionist Jews wished for Jamal Khashoggi to be silent or to be silenced" and that "the Demonic Mastermind[1] will continue to attack President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Republic of Turkey."[2]

On October 15, the Turkish newspaper Milliyet, which is generally accepted as being pro-government,[3] quoted the former counter-terror director of the Turkish intelligence service Milli İstihbarat Teşkilatı, Mehmet Eymür, as saying that Khashoggi "could have been" a CIA agent.[4]

In contrast, on October 17, a writer for the Hurriyet daily proposed that the CIA had set Khashoggi up to be killed.[5] Hurriyet was once viewed as secular and as frequently critical of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government, but in March 2018, reportedly after it could no longer withstand government pressure, it was sold to pro-government media mogul Erdoğan Demirören.[6]

On October 17, Gazeteduvar.com reported that İsmail Hakkı Pekin, former chief of the intelligence unit for the Turkish general staff, proposed that the Mossad had planned Khashoggi's killing.[7]

Conspiracy Theories On Turkish Social Media

Widely Read Twitter Accounts

Many Turks on Twitter have put forward alternate conspiracy theories on Khashoggi's murder. On October 18, Twitter user @fatihtezcan, who has over 546,000 followers, wrote: "Trump's pro-Israel fanatic Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner told Trump to support Saudi leader bin Salman and said that there should be no unnecessary reaction to the Khashoggi assassination. For days I have been looking for the traces and hand of the USA-CIA and Israel-MOSSAD in the Jamal Khashoggi incident, and it finally appeared."



Twitter.com/fatihtezcan/status/1053138282417135616

On October 21, Twitter user @bulentmumay, who has over 199,000 followers, wrote: "While entering the Adana airport in a vehicle, the police stopped [me] for a routine security check. After the check was finished, he said exactly this: 'Do you know who had Khashogghi killed? The Jewish lobby, and the Rothschild family is behind it!'" The text was followed by the hashtag #ThatsAlwaysTheTakvimMind, referring to the large Turkish pro-government newspaper Takvim.



Twitter.com/bulentmumay/status/1053956516607418369

On October 22, Twitter user @burak_turna, who has over 16,000 followers, wrote: "It's very clear that Trump had Khashoggi killed, but I don't understand what has happened to the media, which seems to be ready to organize a crusade against Saudi Arabia in order to hide Trump's connection to this incident."



Twitter.com/burak_turna/status/1054450970334298112

On October 20, 2018, user @Seckin_Deniz, who has over 3,600 followers, wrote: "The Satanist network... is made up of all of the dynasties under the control of Rothschild and Rockefeller, the American presidents, prime ministers, presidents, and other apparatuses. Jamal Khashoggi was killed on their joint decision, and when Turkey did not cover it up, they were all caught naked."



Twitter.com/Seckin_Deniz/status/1053593409968107522

On October 22, user @Seckin_Deniz, who has over 3,600 followers, wrote in response to user @ertugrul_aydin: "Trump gave the order for Khashoggi to be killed... The lead actor was Kissinger Richard Haass and the natural boss was Rockefeller-Rothschild."



Twitter.com/Seckin_Deniz/status/1054430356491902977

On October 16, user @AaA25482137, who has over 2,500 followers, wrote: "The [unclear] of the slaughter of journalist Jamal Khashoggi turned out to be the Zionist Jewish Israelites USA-Israel. Saudi Arabia made Khashoggi a martyr at the instruction of USA-Israel."



Twitter.com/AaA25482137/status/1052438047634132993

On October 17, user @11ibrahimkurt, who has over 1,600 followers, wrote: "People in the West are arguing about what has happened in such a way... The question is this: Was Jamal Khashoggi killed because he was the family's (Rockefeller) man, or because he leaked information? Ergün Diler."



Twitter.com/11ibrahimkurt/status/1052464798401740801

On October 13, user @YKBond007, who has over 1,300 followers, wrote: "The Khashoggi family is based on its past dependence on the Rothschild family; the Zaharoff family is based on arms smuggling. England is no longer with the Rothschilds. The balances of the world have changed, the bishops are fighting, the Pentagon has decided to finish off the Rothschild family. If Khashoggi died, there is an English finger [involved]."



Twitter.com/YKBond007/status/1051042394215510016

On October 10, user @MustafaGLHAN6, who has 1,100 followers, wrote: "The Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi incident was a USA-Jewish plan. We are aware of the incident..."



Twitter.com/MustafaGLHAN6/status/1050130118495092736

Other Turkish Twitter Accounts

Average Turkish citizens were also tweeting conspiracies. User @babilli61, who has 117 followers, tweeted: "The planner[s] of the Khashoggi murder [were] Prince Muhammad [bin] Salman, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, [and] Trump's Jewish son-in-law."[8] User @kehanetler_19, who has 109 followers, tweeted: "Saladin captured Jerusalem on October 2, 1187. Khashoggi was killed on October 2, 2018. Does anyone think that October 2 was a coincidence?"[9] User @ilhangulbay, with 23 followers, tweeted in response to user @ahmethc: "Yes, the Khashoggi incident is an American plan... The Jews, who have laid their hands on our first qibla [first direction of prayer, i.e. Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem] have now set their eyes on our second qibla [i.e. the Kaaba in Mecca]. These demons' plan is to cut the jugular vein of the Muslim world."[10]

User @FarahErva, who has 104 followers, tweeted: "Where are the U.S. and Israel in the Khashoggi incident? In the Jamal Khashoggi incident, the U.S., which is the Pharaoh's state, is... right at the center... Evangelical Christians and Zionist Jews wished for Jamal Khashoggi to be silent or to be silenced."[11] User @kingofkingoland, who has 255 followers, wrote: "The murder of Arab journalist Khashoggi, alleged to have been carried out in Turkey, is a vile joint production by the British deep state, the Saudi family, and Mossad. The common characteristics of those who carried out the murder (the bosses who gave the order and organized it) is that they have Jewish ancestry (and are preparing for Greater Israel)."[12] User @Yaserocak, who has 355 followers, asked @abdullahciftcib: "In the Jamal Khashoggi incident, did the Pentagon start a war with the Rothschild family for Aramco?"[13] User @2dirhm1cekrdk, who has 74 followers, tweeted: "The unbelievers wanted Turkish-Saudi tension after this Khashoggi incident and to keep Muslims in Turkey from going to the Kaaba [in Mecca] and praying. Because they know that Islam is the religion of truth."[14] User @karamanali37, who has 426 followers, wrote: "Is the Jamal Khashoggi incident a Jewish game against Saudi Arabia?"[15]

User @Bynkara1, who has 145 followers, tweeted: "IMPORTANT. On October 2, the day that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared, all of the Turkish personnel working at the [Saudi] consulate were sent home. The day that the attack on the Twin Towers happened in the U.S., all of the Jews working there did not come."[16] User @MustafaGLHAN6, who has 89 followers, wrote: "Why did the Rothschild of France not designate a clear line on the Khashoggi incident? Because the big boss, the Rothschild of England, gave the command to wait. The concern [was]... to block Arab oil from being opened to the Shanghai stock market. On the two sides they embarked on a reciprocal operation." [17]

YouTube And Turkish Forums

An October 17 post on a popular Turkish forum proposed that the CIA had Khashoggi killed as part of the "America-China trade wars."



Eksisozluk.com/cemal-kasikciyi-cia-oldurttu—5817996

A video uploaded to YouTube on October 17 titled "Was Jamal Khashoggi Rothschild's Man?" presents theories about how the U.S, the U.K, the Rothschilds, and other actors will shape the next century and how Khashoggi's death relates to these forces.



Youtube.com/watch?v=54V8Iat4IFA&feature=youtu.be&a=