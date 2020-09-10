Conspiracy Article In Qatari Daily: Perpetrators Of 9/11 Were Trained In U.S. Military Centers

In a September 7, 2020 article in the Qatari daily Al-Sharq, Tunisia's former ambassador in Qatar, Ahmad Al-Qadidi, who was also an advisor to Qatar's former prime minister, Hamad bin Jassim, wrote that the perpetrators of the September 11, 2001 attacks had been trained in U.S. military centers and were controlled remotely by supernatural means. The claims in Al-Qadidi's article are loosely based on a 2005 article in the Executive Intelligence Review magazine, a publication founded by Lyndon Larouche.

It should be mentioned that many media reports have been published regarding Qatar's long-standing ties with terror organizations and leaders, including Al-Qaeda commanders such as Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. KSM sheltered in Qatar for a time, and, according to the 9/11 Commission Report, Qatar also helped him avoid arrest. After an indictment against him was obtained from a U.S. court in January 1996, "an official in the government of Qatar" warned him about it and he successfully "evaded capture (and stayed at large to play a central part in the 9/11 attacks)."[1]



Hamad bin Jassim (right) with former Qatari emir Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani (Source: Arabic.sputniknews.com)

The following are excerpts from Al-Qadidi's article:[2]

"Some of the readers may respond to the information [presented] below by saying that the [September 11, 2001] terror attack in New York is old news and belongs to the past, for the world has changed and developed in the 20 years that have passed since that terrible day and Osama bin Laden has been eliminated, and people have already forgotten those events. People obviously have a right [to say this], but I am an expert on contemporary history, and on September 11, 2001 I was at the Al-Jazeera studios, [on air] from the morning. For hours I commented on that grave incident that would transform international relations and open the door for invading Iraq, destroying Afghanistan and bringing foreign forces into the Middle East! I publish [here] information that was written by an American investigative journalist whom I met at conferences of the international Schiller Institute. I quote it not in order to claim that it is true but in order to examine it, for the effects of that terrible day are still with us and the Arabs still suffer its consequences, which will persist for decades.

"The investigative [article] published by Jeffrey Steinberg in the American Executive Intelligence Review magazine sparked much controversy in Western diplomatic and intelligence circles, and I will present the readers with some of its conclusions…

"According to the writer Jon Ronson, the Pentagon established a unit called First Earth Battalion. Asking who was the most prominent member of that unit, [Ronson] was told that it was Bert Rodriguez, whose friend, Stuart Heller, described him as having 'high-level spiritual and metaphysical powers' and said that he could move people remotely, without touching them, and make them do his bidding…

"Everything would have seemed routine were it not for the fact that Rodriguez oversaw the martial arts training of a civilian and military unit of young men at the US1 Sports Center on the coast of Florida, and knew the young man Ziad Al-Jarrah and some of his friends in April 2001, including Marwan Al-Shehhi, Ziad's roommate at the Panther Motel and Apartments in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

"Marwan was the [hijacker] pilot of United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania on September 11, and Ziad Al-Jarrah was the hijacker pilot of Flight 175 that destroyed the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York that day.

"I will suffice with these clues, but these are facts that are hard to refute and which come from American sources, most of which are reliable and kept in a secret archive.

"The difficult questions are: Who recruited these youngsters to carry out an operation that is considered unusual and sensitive by any criterion[?] This operation could not have been carried out by a small group of young men, even if Osama bin Laden did take responsibility for it and ascribe it to Al-Qaeda! Didn't bin Laden attribute to Al-Qaeda every operation anywhere in the world, even when he and Al-Qaeda had nothing to do with it?

"What is the connection between the perpetrators of these terror operations and elements who conducted experiments concerned with subordinating people to the will of others, especially considering that most of the perpetrators were under secret U.S. surveillance for a year before the September 11 [attacks]… Moreover, it has been proven that some of them had been trained at American military centers!

"These are questions that require different answers from the ones that have hitherto been provided to the international community."