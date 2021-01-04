Chinese 'Duowei News': China Urges The US To Stop Interfering In Tibet-Related Issues, And Stresses That The Reincarnation Of The Dalai Lama Must Be Under Government Political Control

A new American law governing official policy toward Tibet prompts the Chinese Foreign Ministry to reiterate the Communist government's policy of political approval of "the Dalai Lama's Living Buddha reincarnation system," Duowei reports on December 29, 2020.[1] A CCP official responsible for propaganda in Tibet says that "reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must be approved by the Chinese government and must be reincarnated in China." The Chinese Foreign Ministry states: "China urges the United States to stop interfering in China's internal affairs through Tibet-related issues, and not to implement the negative content and clauses in the relevant legislation that targeted China and harm China's interests, so as not to further harm China-US cooperation and the overall bilateral relations."

(Source: Dalailama.com)

Foreign Ministry Describes Political Controls Over 'Management Of The Reincarnation Of Living Buddhas In Tibetan Buddhism'

"The relevant legislation signed by the US President Donald Trump on December 27 includes the Tibet Policy and Support Act,[3] which involves the issue of the Dalai Lama's successor. In this regard, Beijing stated firm opposition and responded to the issue of reincarnation.

"On December 28, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated at a regular press conference that the reincarnation of a Living Buddha is an unique way of inheritance of Tibetan Buddhism, with defined religious rituals and historical conventions. The Chinese government implements a policy of freedom of religious belief, promulgated by the Regulation on Religious Affairs and the Measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism to respect and protect the inheritance method of Tibetan Buddhism.

Communist Regime Cites Pre-Communist Practices

"He emphasized that the Dalai Lama's Living Buddha reincarnation system has a history of several hundred years. The 14th Dalai Lama himself was searched and identified based on religious rituals and historical conventions, and reported to the then Chinese Central Government for approval. Therefore, the reincarnations of Living Buddhas, including the Dalai Lama's reincarnation, should continue to comply with the national laws and regulations, and follow religious rituals and historical conventions.

"Regarding the above-mentioned US Tibet-related legislation, Zhao Lijian said that China firmly opposed it. He said that Tibet-related issues are related to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and are purely China's internal affairs, and no external forces are allowed to interfere. The Chinese government is unwavering in its determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

China Warns That US Enforcement Of The Law Will 'Further Harm China-US Cooperation'

"China urges the United States to stop interfering in China's internal affairs through Tibet-related issues, and not to implement the negative content and clauses in the relevant legislation that targeted China and harm China's interests, so as not to further harm China-US cooperation and the overall bilateral relations.

"According to previous media reports, the Tibet Policy and Support Act stipulates that the United States must establish a diplomatic office in Tibet before China can set up any additional consulate in the United States. The bill also allows the United States to impose sanctions on Chinese officials involved in the succession of the Dalai Lama.

"It is worth mentioning that the Dalai Lama previously stated in early July that 'the power to decide the reincarnation or rebirth of this Dalai Lama will never fall into the hands of China.'

CCP Propaganda Unit For Tibet Says 'Reincarnation Of The Dalai Lama Must Be Approved By The Chinese Government And Must Be Reincarnated In China'

"In response, Wang Nengsheng, the Executive Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the CCP Committee of the Tibet Autonomous Region, emphasized that according to the history of more than two hundred years, the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must be approved by the Chinese government and must be reincarnated in China.

"Wang Nengsheng said, 'the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is a historical, religious and political issue. The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama should not be decided by the Dalai Lama's own will or by some groups living in other countries. Instead, it should be certified by Beijing, it must be done through the Golden Urn, and the location must be in China.'"