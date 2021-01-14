CCP-Owned 'Global Times' Editor Hu Xijin: As Long As China And Russia Strategically Work Back To Back… The Game Of Alliance Played By The U.S. Will Be As Trivial As 'Cat And Dog'

The second joint patrol of Russian and Chinese strategic nuclear bombers, this time over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, symbolizes the unity of both countries against a hostile United States, Hu Xijin, editor of the CCP-owned Global Times, writes in Weibo blog on December 22, 2020. "At present, the United States is frantically suppressing China and Russia at the same time," but both countries have "mutual cooperation rather than alliance" that is "nothing like the Indo-Pacific strategy pursued by the Trump administration, which is a petty and brazen move." According to Hu, Australia will pay a price for staying with the United States, and Japan "should be friendly with China and Russia" and not stay "clinging" to Washington.

Below is Hu's article:[1]



(Source: Facebook.com)

The United States Is Frantically Suppressing China And Russia At The Same Time

"The Chinese and Russian armed forces conducted their second joint air strategic patrol today. A joint formation of four H-6Ks of the PLA and two Tu-95 aircrafts of the Russian military conducted joint patrols in relevant airspace over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. I strongly support it!

"At present, the United States is frantically suppressing China and Russia at the same time, and wooing some countries to engage in geopolitical confrontation with them. However, as long as China and Russia strategically work back to back and cooperate with each other to meet challenges, the game of alliance played by the United States will be as trivial as 'cat and dog.' The United States wants to crush China and Russia, it is just wishful thinking.

"The comprehensive strategic coordination between China and Russia, featuring mutual partnership rather than alliance, is open and above-board. It is nothing like the Indo-Pacific strategy pursued by the Trump administration, which is a petty and brazen move. Countries like Australia that always help the United States to bite China will eventually pay the price. What benefits do other Five-Eye countries, such as the United Kingdom, gain from being close to the United States? God only knows. At a time when London (the United Kingdom) is being cut off by the world due to another COVID-19 outbreak, the United States should do everything possible for its ally and send most of its vaccines to the United Kingdom to help dealing with the emergency. But Washington is not doing that.

"Japan cannot move away from its geographical position adjacent to China and Russia. It should be friendly with China and Russia instead of misjudging the overall strategic situation and only clinging to the United States.

"In a word, whoever helps the United States to provoke China and Russia will never gain in the end."