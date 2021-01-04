Canadian Shi'ite Islamic Scholar Shafiq Hudda At Vigil Marking Anniversary Of Qasem Soleimani's Assassination In Front Of U.S. Consulate In Toronto: 'Your End Is Near!'

Canadian Shi'ite Islamic scholar Sheikh Shafiq Hudda, director of the Islamic Humanitarian Service in Kitchener, Ontario, spoke at a vigil held in front of the U.S. consulate in Toronto, Ontario on January 3, 2020, on the first anniversary of IRGC Qods Force commander General Qasem Soleimani's assassination. He said that the assassination of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis did not kill their message but will plant more Qasem Soleimanis and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. He said that the "empires" fear Soleimani even after his death and this is why they send nuclear submarines and B-52 bombers to the region. Hudda declared: "Your end is near!" The crowd chanted, "Down, down USA!" and "Down, down, Donald Trump!" The video was uploaded to the Canadian Defenders for Human Rights, CD4HR YouTube account. For more about Sheikh Shafiq Hudda, see MEMRI TV clip No. 6614.

Soleimani's Assassination "Is Only One Brick In The House Of Terrorism That The United States Of America Has Perpetrated Against Nations Throughout The World"

Shafiq Hudda: "This is only one brick in the house of terrorism that the United States of America has perpetrated against nations throughout the world, against the oppressed throughout the world.

[...]

"Even though the Muslim Jaafari community is small, we have been blessed with a handful of heroes, who have been able to shake the empires and the powers of the entire world. And every superpower has feared them – not only in their lifetime, but even in their death.

"If you think I am joking, why are they sending nuclear submarines to the area? Why are they sending B-52 bombers to the area? You are afraid of him [Qasem Soleimani] even after he has been martyred. You are afraid of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis even after he has been martyred.

[...]

"That fear will be in your hearts until the day you die. Don't think that by assassinating, by killing our leaders, our brave generals, our brave servants of Allah... Don't think that by killing them, you can kill the message.

[...]

"You think that by killing them, you have killed their message. By killing them, you have planted more General Qasem Soleimanis, there are more Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

[...]

"We Will Be Victorious... We Will See The End And Demise Of All Of These Empires... We Will See Your End Very, Very Soon"

"The oppressed will rise, and the oppressed will be victorious. This is our promise to you, we will be victorious inshallah. We will see the end and demise of all of these empires, these corrupt ones.

[...]

"We will see your end very, very soon. The end is coming."

Crowd: "Shame, shame USA! Shame, shame USA! Down, down USA! Down, down USA! Down, down Donald Trump! Down, down Donald Trump!"

Hudda: "It already happened. Allah be praised."