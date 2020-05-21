Canadian Islamic Scholar Younus Kathrada: I Say To MEMRI TV That Jihad Does Not Mean Terrorism; Rather, It Means Establishing Islam All Over The World

On Friday, May 15, 2020, Canadian Islamic scholar Sheikh Younus Kathrada delivered a sermon that was uploaded to the Muslim Youth Victoria YouTube channel. At the conclusion of his sermon, he asked Allah to support those who wage Jihad for His sake. Addressing B'nai Brith, MEMRI TV, and "the enemies of Allah," Sheikh Kathrada clarified that Jihad in Islam does not mean terrorism, but that it rather means the establishment of justice. He further elaborated that the establishing justice means establishing Islam all over the world. In addition, he asked Allah to "deal with the enemies of Islam." For more about Sheikh Younus Kathrada, see MEMRI TV Clips No. 7896, No. 7534, No. 7098, No. 6950, and No. 6906.

"For Those At MEMRI TV, And For Those Who... Want To Spread That We Are Making Supplications For The Mujahideen – Then I Say To You: Yes, We Are Praying For The Mujahideen"

Younus Kathrada: "Oh Allah, support those who wage Jihad for Your sake everywhere. Here, let me pause for a moment, and explain: I said: May Allah aid the mujahideen in every place. And for those at B'nai B'rith, and for those at MEMRI TV, and for those who are the enemies of Allah and want to spread that we are making supplications for the mujahideen – then I say to you: Yes, we are praying for the mujahideen.

"Jihad in Islam does not equate terrorism. Jihad in Islam means to struggle to establish justice. This is a clarification for the world."

[...]

"Oh Allah, Aid Those Who Are Striving To Establish Justice For Your Sake In Every Part Of The World – And Justice Means To Establish The [Religion Of] Islam"

"Oh Allah, aid those who are striving to establish justice for Your sake in every part of the world – and justice means to establish the [religion of] Islam. Yes, I know what I am saying and this is from our religion. This is from our holy texts – if you will – and so whoever likes it, can like it and whoever doesn't like it – it is up to them.

[...]

"Oh Allah, deal with Your enemies the enemies of Islam, demonstrate upon them the wonders of Your power. Oh Allah, deal with them, for they are no match for you."