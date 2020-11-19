Canadian Imam Mazin Abdul-Adhim: Canadian Remembrance Day, American Veterans Day Mark The Destruction Of The Ottoman Caliphate In WWI

Islamic scholar Mazin Abdul-Adhim of Hizb ut-Tahrir Canada, said in a Friday, November 13, 2020 sermon that was uploaded to his YouTube channel that Canada's Remembrance Day and America's Veterans Day are holidays that commemorate the destruction of the Ottoman Caliphate in World War I and the colonial invasion of North Africa and Palestine. He said that Muslims are unable to liberate Palestine because their governments are "colonized." He added that Muslims are the only nation that is helpless while its members are being humiliated, insulted, and killed.

To view the clip of Imam Mazin Abdul-Adhim on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"They Don't Want You To Know That World War I Was About The Destruction Of The [Ottoman] Caliphate, And The Invasion Of North Africa, Invasion Of Lebanon, And Palestine..."

Imam Mazin Abdul-Adhim: "Two days ago, was both Remembrance Day and Veterans Day.

[...]

"Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and all these remembrance days that go around the world, it started from World War I.

[...]

"But World War – and I hear this a lot – I hear 'to protect our freedoms, a great evil was destroyed.' What? What are you talking about? Does anybody here know what great evil was destroyed in World War I? The answer is the Ottoman Caliphate.

[...]

"They don't want you to know that World War I was about the destruction of the khilafah [caliphate], and the invasion of North Africa, and the invasion of Lebanon, and Palestine, and so on.

[...]

"Britain had formed an agreement with Herzl to give him – Herzl is the inventor of Zionism for Palestine – they agreed to give him Palestine, three years before the war ended. So we understand that this was an actual invasion of our lands and destruction of the only thing protecting our lands.

[...]

"We Can't Liberate Palestine? [This Is] Because Our Governments... Are Colonized... We Are Currently Occupied... Since World War I"

"We can't liberate Palestine? Surrounded by hundreds and hundreds of millions of Muslims, we can't liberate Palestine? It's not because we're weak. It's because our governments... We are colonized, we are currently occupied – still, since World War I.

[...]

"World War I is a commemoration of the Allied soldiers destroying the khilafah, and do you know how many Muslims were killed in that process? 2.5 million Muslims were killed in that war.

[...]

"So look at the humiliation that we're facing. We are the only ummah in the world that you can come to, and step on, and insult, and spit on, and kill, and we can do nothing about it."