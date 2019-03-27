Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi Prompts Friday Sermon Crowd To Chant Death Slogans, Says: America Is An Abomination

Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi, Khamenei's representative in the Hormozgan District, said in a March 23, 2019 sermon in Bandar Abbas that aired on Khalijefars TV (Iran) that the animosity between Iran and the United States will remain as long as the capitalist regime exists in America. He criticized America for intervening everywhere, including Iran and Venezuela, and he referred to America as the Great Satan. He then encouraged the audience to cheer "Death to America," "Death to Israel," "Death to England," "Death to France," and "Death to the Saud clan."

To view the clip of Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"As Long As The Capitalist Regime Exists In America, This Is The Situation... America Is An Abomination"

Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi: "Let us strengthen the wall between us and the enemy. Even if America in its entirety swears that it loves Iran – listen to them, but do not believe them. As long as the capitalist regime exists in America, this is the situation.

[...]

"What are they doing to Venezuela? They intervene everywhere and in every situation. It's not just Iran – they want to plunder everywhere, and Iran is just one of the places. America is an abomination. The dear Imam [Khomeini] used to say that America is Satan..."

Crowd: "Great [Satan]."

Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi: "The Great Satan."

"Death To America!... Death To Israel!... Death To England!... Death To France!... Death To The Saud Clan!"

Crowd: "Death to America! Death to America! Death to America! Death to America! Death to America! Death to America!"

Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi: "Excellent! Do not let Israel wait... Say it loud!"

Crowd: "Death to Israel! Death to Israel! Death to Israel! Death to Israel! Death to Israel!"

Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi: "I'm worried that England might complain... Say it loud!"

Crowd: "Death to England! Death to England! Death to England! Death to England!"

Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi: "France might pout if we don't say it..."

Crowd: "Death to France! Death to France! Death to France! Death to France!"

Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi: "In my opinion, the Leader brought tidings of the fall of the Saud clan when he said that all the weapons they are buying will end up in the hands of the guys in Hizbullah. Say it loud! Death to..."

Crowd: "Death to the Saud clan! Death to the Saud clan!"