Article On Jamaat-e-Islami Website: '[Islam's First Caliph] Abu Bakr Used His Riches... For Freeing Muslim Slaves... Equipping The Mujahedeen With Weapons'; 'Apostasy Is A Capital Offense... Abu Bakr Declared War On The Rebels [Who Quit Islam]'



The sword is part of the Islamic consciousness, as shown in the Saudi flag.

Following are excerpts from an article on the life of Abu Bakr, the first caliph of Islam, who reigned from 632 to 634 CE. The article was published by Jasarat.com, the website of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan. The original English of the article has been lightly edited for clarity and standardization:

"Abu Bakr Fought In Many Wars Together With Muhammad; He Also Joined Small Military Campaigns Against The Pagans"; "He Used His Body As A Human Shield To Protect The Prophet Muhammad"

"Abu Bakr, also called Al-Siddiq (the Upright), was born in 573 in Mecca as son of Abu Quhafa, a Quraishi of the Banu Taim clan. His mother Umm Khayr Salma bint Sahr used to call him 'Atiq,' which means good, noble and beautiful. Abu Bakr is said to have always been good to others. His name before Islam was Abdul Kaba, which is inappropriate for Islamic beliefs, and the Prophet Muhammad changed his name to Abdullah."

