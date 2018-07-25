Special Dispatch
Antisemitic Hadith: 'The Prophecy Of The Rock And The Tree' – MEMRI Clips And Reports

MEMRI TV recently translated and released excerpts from a Friday sermon delivered on December 15, 2017 by Imam Mohamed Tatai, formerly imam of the Mosquée Ennour in Toulouse and currently imam of the new Grand Mosque of Toulouse, in which he cited an antisemitic hadith.[1]

Over the years MEMRI TV has translated many sermons citing this hadith. The hadith, "The Prophecy of the Rock and the Tree," appears in the Muslim [d. 875 CE], the Al-Tirmidhi [d. 892 CE], and the Ibn Hanbal [d. 855 CE] compilations of hadiths,[2] and a shorter version of the hadith appears in the Bukhari [d. 870 CE] compilation.

The longer version states that on Judgment Day, the Muslims will fight the Jews, and the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees. Then the rocks and the trees will speak, calling upon the Muslims: "Oh Muslim, oh servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill them." The hadith goes on to say that all trees will act this way, except for one tree – the gharqad tree, which is therefore defined as "one of the trees of the Jews."[3]

Various imams have claimed that Israel, being aware of the Jews' fate on Judgment Day, plants many gharqad trees as protection,[4] One even suggested that this can be viewed on Google Earth.[5]

In a July 12, 2018 press release, the Great Mosque of Paris called it "a hadith reported by a traditionalist author (Abu Horaira) who was himself rejected by Umayyad Muslim dynasty" and added: "There is no reason for this hadith to have been exhumed from oblivion."[6] This claim is incorrect, as can be seen in the list below of references to the hadith translated by MEMRI in sermons and speeches over the years. Furthermore, not only does Hamas cite this hadith in its charter,[7] but it also appears in official statements of Salafi-jihadi organizations such as Al-Qaeda. Osama bin Laden cited it, for example, in a February 2003 sermon marking 'Eid Al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice).[8]

