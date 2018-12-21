Antisemitic Friday Sermon On Palestinian Authority TV: Allah Turned Jews Into Apes And Pigs; Vile Traits Run In Their Genes; Humanity Cannot Coexist With Them; U.S., Europe 'Vomited Them Out'; Rocks And Trees Will Say: 'There Is A Jew Behind Me, Come And Kill Him'

On December 14, 2018, Palestine TV (Palestinian Authority) aired a sermon delivered by Sheikh Osama Al-Tibi at the Taqwa Mosque in Al-Tira, near Ramallah. Sheikh Al-Tibi said that the Jews have not changed throughout history despite Muslim attempts at peace. He said that he does not claim to be able to mention all of the Jews' despicable traits, and that they are accursed, tyrannical, cowardly, and humiliated violators of agreements who spread discord and corruption, conspire against humanity, bare their fangs at every opportunity, and with whom humanity can never coexist. He said that Allah turned them into apes and pigs, and that their vile and filthy genes are passed down from one generation of Jews to the next. He explained that this is the reason that Europe, America, and other countries "vomited the Jews out" and threw them to the Arabs and Muslims. Sheikh Al-Tibi added that the conflict between the Jews and Muslims will continue until Judgment Day, when the Jews will hide behind the rocks and the trees, which will call to the Muslims to kill the Jews.

"The Jews Bare Their Fangs Whenever They Get The Chance"

Sheikh Osama Al-Tibi: "Servants of Allah, these are the Jews and they have not changed throughout history. Even though the Muslims have extended to them a hand for negotiations, for agreements, and for peace, the [Jews] are forever the violators of accords, as they are described by Allah in His book and as we are told by the biography of the Prophet Muhammad. The Jews bare their fangs whenever they get the chance. They spread corruption in the land, and they sow discord among the servants of Allah. They behave tyrannically in Allah's land, they hatch conspiracies, and they scheme. They pursue nothing but their own interests. If they opt for peace, it is because peace serves their interests. They do not care about the interests of others in their agreements, accords, and peace. If they opt for war, it is because war serves their interests.

[...]

"Among the traits of the Jews... I do not claim to be able to mention all of their despicable traits, but I am confident that I can repeat some of the traits mentioned by Allah, so that we know who our enemy is.

[...]

"They accused the prophets of lying and were hostile towards them. They fought the prophets and slayed them. The people we are dealing with are the people who slayed Allah's prophets, and who tried to kill the Prophet Muhammad. They tried to kill the Prophet Muhammad whenever they had an opportunity to do so. Another one of their traits is that they are cursed, and that they are deprived of the mercy of Allah."

[...]

"Allah Cursed Them Because They Violated Their Covenant, And '[He] Turned Them Into Apes, Pigs, And Worshippers Of False Deities'"

"Another one of their vile traits is that they are violators of agreements and accords. [The Quran says:] 'Why is it that every time they make a covenant, a group from among them casts it aside?' Allah cursed them because they violated their covenant, and '[He] turned them into apes, pigs, and worshippers of false deities.' These are the Jews, and this is Allah's testimony about them.

[...]

"They always act with hypocrisy and they always violate [agreements]. They always fight and they always sow corruption. They always plot and conspire against humanity – not only against the Muslims."

[...]

"These Vile Genes And Accursed And Filthy Traits Are Passed Down From One Generation Of Jews To The Next – From Father To Son"

"The interpreters of the Quran spoke about that race and group of creatures that is the Jews, and said that these vile genes and accursed and filthy traits are passed down from one generation of Jews to the next – from father to son. They said that this is why Allah addressed them about the [sins] of their forefathers. This is one of the greatest proofs that they are among the corrupt creations of Allah. They are among the corrupt of Allah's creations, and humanity will never be able to coexist with them.

"This is the reason, my brothers, that even Europe, America, and so on... This is why they vomited the Jews out, down to the very last one. They vomited out every last one of the Jews, and they threw them to the lands of the Arabs and Muslims. They did not do this out of love for the Jews. Rather, they did it in order to get rid of their corruption and tyranny.

[...]

"[The Quran says:] 'You shall find the strongest in enmity towards the believers to be the Jews and the polytheists.' The Jews are the strongest in enmity towards the believers, towards the Muslims, and towards those who proclaim that there is no god but Allah. Allah bears witness to this. This verse points to the continuation of the conflict between the Muslims and the Jews until the Day of Judgment. The Prophet Muhammad told us that at the end of days, the Muslims will fight the Jews, until the Jews hide behind the rocks and the trees. Another trait of the Jews is that they are cowardly, feeble, and humiliated."

[...]

"So The Jews Will Hide Behind The Rocks And The Trees, And The Rocks And The Trees Will Say: 'Oh Muslim, Oh Servant Of Allah, There Is A Jew Behind Me, Come And Kill Him'"

"This is an opportunity for us to retrieve our lands and our holy places, to regain what was plundered from us, and to wreak vengeance upon our enemies. You shall fight the Jews and you shall vanquish them, until they hide behind the rocks and the trees, and the rocks and the trees will say: 'Oh Muslim, oh servant of Allah...' I have heard some scholars say that that when the tyranny of the Jews reaches the rocks and the trees, the rocks and the trees will bear witness against them and point to where they are hiding. The tyranny of the Jews is not limited to humanity – it has harmed inanimate objects and every creation. So the Jews will hide behind the rocks and the trees, and the rocks and the trees will say: 'Oh Muslim, oh servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.'"