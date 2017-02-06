Anti-Trump Cartoons In Qatari Press – During His Election Campaign, Following His Win And Since His Inauguration

Over the past year, the Qatari press has published many cartoons expressing opposition to Donald Trump, both during his presidential campaign and following his win and his inauguration as president.[1] Before the election, the cartoons focused on presenting him as an extremist and even a supporter of the Ku Klux Klan who will bring disaster upon the U.S., and many cartoons expressed a preference for a win by Hillary. After the elections, the cartoons highlighted the opposition to Trump in the U.S., the Arab world and elsewhere, and presented his election as a danger to the U.S. and the world. The cartoons showed Trump blowing up the world, dividing it and even bringing about its demise. Cartoons published after the inauguration predicted that Trump would lead the U.S. to isolation and perdition; some responded to his executive order banning the citizens of Iran and six Arab states from entering the U.S., contending that it would hurt Muslims and strengthen terror.

It should be noted that the cartoons reflect the mood in the Qatari media which has been generally antagonistic to Trump, presumably due mainly to his hostility towards the Muslim Brotherhood, which Qatar supports.

The following is a sampling of Trump cartoons published in the Qatari press over the last year.

Prior To The Elections

Trump – A Racist Inciting Against Muslims Who Will Bring Disaster To The U.S. And End Liberties



Trump envisions the white house with a KKK hood (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, May 6, 2016)



Trump reminiscent of the KKK ( Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, March 2, 2016)



"U.S. presidential candidate Trump incites against Muslims!!" (Al-Raya, Qatar, December 13, 2015)



Trump creates a vortex that swallows liberty (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, February 25, 2016)



Trump's "sewage" threatens to drown the republican party and U.S. liberty (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, August 3, 3016)

Hillary Clinton Is Preferable To Donald Trump



"Lady & the Trump – with apologies to Walt Disney" (Al-Raya, Qatar, April 24, 2016)



Trump is "stupid" (Al-Raya, Qatar, August 14, 2016)



Clinton defeats Trump (Al-Raya, Qatar, September 29, 2016)



"American voter" must choose between "Hillary" pit or deeper "Trump" pit (Al-Watan, Qatar, November 7, 2016)

Following Trump's Victory, Before His Inauguration

U.S., Arab World, Entire World Can't Digest Trump Presidency



"The world has difficulty swallowing Trump" (Al-Watan, Qatar, November 13, 2016)



"Arab and Islamic world" forced to swallow "Trump" razorblade (Al-Watan, Qatar, November 10, 2016)



Trump stuck in the throat of "American democracy" (Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, London, November 19, 2016)



"The Scream" of the U.S. elections (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, November 10, 2016)

Fear Of Trump's Policies



Trump – a suicide bomber who will blow America up (Al-Watan, Qatar, November 12, 2016)



Trump plans to detonate the country on January 20 (Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, London, January 3, 2017)



Trump, depicted as a devil, wins Time Magazine's "Person of the Year" award – "President of the Divided States of America" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, December 9, 2016)



"The world will indeed end" but not by "a meteor striking the earth," or "a large volcanic eruption," or "another ice age," but rather by "Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, November 11, 2016)



Obama flees as Trump leads the U.S. to disaster (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, January 13, 2017)



Obama ends his term, while Trump's shadow looms (Al-Arab, Qatar, January 19, 2017)

After Trump's Inauguration

Trump As President Will Destroy U.S., The World, Will End American Liberties



Trump – a threat to the world (Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, London, January 22, 2017)



The death of U.S. liberty (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, January 23, 2017)



Trump crucifies the U.S. (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, January 31, 2017)



"Trump extinguishes the flame of freedom" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, February 2, 2017)



Trump on "Inauguration Day" – like the evil aliens in the movie "Independence Day" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, January 20, 2017)

Trump Blocks Immigration, Isolates U.S.



"Trump's decisions" to "ban Muslims" is reminiscent of KKK and ISIS (Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, London, January 30, 2017)



Trump's "travel ban" – a gift for the extremists (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, February 1, 2017)



Trump closes the U.S. to Arab countries, Iran (Al-Watan, Qatar, January 29, 2017)



U.S. in Trump era – locked behind bars (Al-Watan, Qatar, January 31, 2017)



Trump decided to ban refugees from U.S. (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, January 28, 2017)

Trump Declares War On Muslims



"Trump in first speech after inauguration" – fires missiles at "Islam," depicted as the peace dove (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, January 21, 2017)



Trump declares "war on [Muslim] evil using [ISIS] evil" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, January 31, 2017)