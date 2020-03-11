memri
At Anti-AIPAC Protest In D.C.: The Holocaust Will Come Back To You; Hitler Will Come Back And Burn You!

On March 1, 2020, the first day of the AIPAC Policy Conference, which took place at the Walter E. Washington Conference Center in Washington D.C., an anti-Israel protest was held outside of the conference. The crowd waved Palestinian flags and chanted: "End the occupation now!... Stop Israeli terrorism now!... Long live Palestine!... End AIPAC Now!... Resistance is justified when people are occupied!" One person held up a sign that said "Voting Rigged by Jewish Media" and another man chanted "Death to Israel!"

A verbal altercation broke out between one of the protesters and a bystander and the protester said: "This is America, not Israel! You won't get your [expletive] chance… You will get [expletive] badly!" In addition, there was a protester who shouted: "Cowards!... The Holocaust will come back to you!... You're going to get burned if you don't give us the land!... Hitler will come back to you and burn you!... Burn all [of] you!"

The protest was attended by American-Palestinian filmmaker Sabry Wazwaz and by Abbas Hamideh, who has previously expressed support for Hamas and Hizbullah and who is the founder of the Right of Return coalition, Al-Awda, which organized the protest along with ANSWER Coalition, an anti-war group. The video was uploaded to the Internet.

"From The River To The Sea, Palestine Will Be Free!"

Crowd: "End the occupation now!"

Man 1: "End the occupation now!"

Crowd: "End the occupation now!"

Man 1: "End the occupation now!"

[...]

Crowd: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"

[...]

Man 1: "End AIPAC now!"

Crowd: "End AIPAC now!"

Man 1: "End AIPAC now!"

[...]

"If You Touch The Flag Over Here In America, We're Going To F*** You Up! This Is America! This Is Not Israel!"

Bystander: "Don't put your finger in my face..."

Man 2: "Don't touch the flag, f*** you! If you touch the flag over here in America, we're going to f*** you up! This is America! This is not Israel! This is America, not Israel! This is America! You won't get your f***ing chance! You won't get your f***ing chance! You will get f***ed up – badly, mother***er!"

[...]

Crowd: "Death to Israel! Free, free, Palestine! Death to Israel!"

[...]

Man 3, Displaying "V" Hand Gesture: "Let them know this doesn't mean 'peace'! This means victory – that's what's coming! Free, free, Palestine!"

[...]

Man 1: "Resistance is justified..."

Crowd: "Resistance is justified..."

Man 1: "... when people are occupied!"

Crowd: "... when people are occupied!"

[...]

"Hitler Will Come Back To You And Burn You! The Holocaust Will Come Back To You!"

Man 4: "Cowards! Allah Akbar! Cowards!

[...]

"The Holocaust will come back to you! [It] will come back to you, the Holocaust! Yes! The Holocaust will come back to you! The Holocaust! You're going to get burned if you don't give us the land!

[...]

"Hitler will come back!

[...]

"Hitler will come back to you and burn you! The Holocaust will come back to you!

[...]

"Burn all [of] you! All of you!"

