At Annual Caliphate Conference In Illinois, Haitham Ibn Thbait, Of U.S. Chapter Of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, Warns Muslims Of 'Perils' Of Western Democracy: Our Children Become U.S. Soldiers, FBI Agents, Republicans, Democrats, And Gay

Haitham Ibn Thbait, a member of Hizb-ut-Tahrir America, said that Islam stands in "total contradiction to what the West represents" – liberalism, democracy, feminism, and movements such as DREAM, #MeToo, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ, pro-choice groups, and Occupy Wall Street. Speaking at Hizb-ut-Tahrir America's annual Khilafa ("Caliphate") Conference, he said that "we should be working within our own system, not democracy" and warned that "our children might prefer democracy to Islam." "Can you imagine the Prophet of Allah standing alongside the LGBTQ community? Or with pro-choice? Or with... the Occupy movements?" he said. The conference was held in Palos Hills, Illinois on April 29, 2018. Ibn Thbait had expressed similar sentiments at the Khilafa Conference held in 2016 in Chicago (see MEMRI TV Clip 5493 An American Hizb Ut-Tahrir Leader Exhorts Muslims To Refrain From Voting In U.S. Elections, Says: Islam Is Here To Dominate, May 14, 2016).

The following are excerpts from the speech:

To view the clip of Haitham Ibn Thbait on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"Everything We Represent Goes In Total Contradiction To What The West Represents, Because All Of Islam Is In Opposition Of Secularism"

Haitham Ibn Thbait: "There's a global narrative against ideological Islam, a narrative that wants to scare Muslims away from the straight path, to instill distrust in the straight path.

[...]

"Many of our community members are recruited so that they can translate, so that they can corrupt our aqida [creed], and so that they can consult the kuffar [unbelievers] in how to derail the Muslims and set them on a course pleasing to the West. Policy-makers work long and hard to ensure that we Muslims believe that you can succeed under their ways and with their values. And that is why we see them promoting these so-called 'hip' Muslims who clearly violate the laws of Allah. We see a veiled Muslima [Muslim woman] on the cover of a sex magazine. We see Muslims in their armies. We see Muslims in political office. This is their way of saying to us: 'You don't need your straight path. We have all you need.' As early as 2004, RAND stated that they needed to get behind the modernists. They need to provide them with the platform to disseminate their ideas, and this is exactly what we are seeing today – the promotion of the secular Muslim. Whether knowing or otherwise, Muslims in the West are soldiers against Islam.

[...]

"But what we need to understand is that the battle between us and the West is an ideological battle. It's an ideological battle. Everything we represent goes in total contradiction to what the West represents, because all of Islam is in opposition of secularism. They know this, and it is time that we did too."

[...]

"We Need To Understand That Islam Is The Solution To All The Ills That Have Destroyed Them – And If We Seek To Fit In, Then We Are Part And Parcel Of The Problem That Is Infecting The World At Large"

"We need to differentiate ourselves. We cannot accept an identity that has clearly destroyed humanity. Look around you. They are failures, and we know this. And we need to take an intimate look at what is happening in the West so we can better articulate what is happening to our Muslims. We need to understand that Islam is the solution to all the ills that have destroyed them. And if we seek to fit in, then we are part and parcel of the problem that is infecting the world at large. My dear brothers and sisters, this inferiority does not belong to us. It is not befitting of an ummah [global community of Muslims] who Allah has labeled the best nation. 'You are the best nation that has come out of the people.' How dare you be inferior while at the same time Allah has given you the attribute of being the best ummah.

[...]

"We are victims of living under secular systems, 100 years of secular curriculums. Allah is not part of our day-to-day. We are victims of their colonial identities and the defeatism that came along with them. We put our heads down because we believe that they have something better, because we fail to understand what we have. Subhanallah [Praise be to Allah], we carry the identity of our colonizers. Think about that for a second. You are thinking the same way your enemy thinks.

[...]

"Our pulpits have been taken hostage. They have been used to convey messages other than the message of Islam. They have been used to detach us from the body of the ummah. Subhanallah, we come to the masjid [mosque] and we don't hear about what is happening to our brothers because they are going about intentionally to make us concerned with being Americans, not with being part of an ummah."

[...]

"This Idea Of Fitting In – We Need To Eliminate This From Our Vocabulary... We Are To Stand Out, We Are A Unique Nation With A Unique Set Of Solutions – We Are Not To Fit In"

"My dear brothers and sisters, this idea of fitting in – we need to eliminate this from our vocabulary. Again, we are to stand out. We are a unique nation with a unique set of solutions. We are not to fit in. How dare the haq [truth] and the batl [falsehood] hold hands? How dare we think that fitting in is the sole purpose of this risala [message]? A Muslim may not choose which aspect of Islam to adhere to or to abandon. We have no choice in the matter. We find our Muslim brothers and sisters jumping on every bandwagon – DREAM, MeToo, Black Lives Matter – every single bandwagon we can think of, attempting to solve these problems from within the confines of the same system that produces these problems, when we have our own set of solutions."

Man in crowd: "Say: 'Allah Akbar'!"

Crowd: "Allah Akbar!"

Man in crowd: "Say: 'Allah Akbar'!"

Crowd: "Allah Akbar!"

Haitham Ibn Thbait: "Allah Akbar."

[...]

"If there is one thing and one thing alone that we can arm our children with, it's to believe that they are part of the best ummah, to eradicate the sense of inferiority that is so deeply entrenched in many of our kids. My dear brothers and sisters..."

Man in crowd: "Say: 'Allah Akbar'!"

Crowd: "Allah Akbar!"

Man in crowd: "Say: 'Allah Akbar'!"

Crowd: "Allah Akbar!"

Man in crowd: "Say: 'Allah Akbar'!"

Crowd: "Allah Akbar!"

[...]

"The Only Way To Stand Up Against The State And Its Policies Is By Having Your Own State And Its Policies"

Haitham Ibn Thbait: "But can you imagine the rasullullah sallallahu alaihi wasallam [the Prophet of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him] standing alongside the LGBTQ community? Or with pro-choice? Or with the movements, the Occupy movements? Imagine the Prophet and his companions acting as if they are devoid of solutions, carrying ad hoc politics and contradictory messages. This is not who we are. Think about these actions that we see by our community leaders and measure them in accordance with the actions of the rasullullah sallallahu alaihi wasallam [the Prophet of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him] and his companions. And then the picture will be clear.

[...]

"And when we look at our leaders in our community, they have engaged in the secular process. They have clearly sided with haram [forbidden] laws. Many of them have promoted policies that undermine Islam. They have sided with agendas such as countering extremism and the war on terror, or even recognizing the Zionist occupation. And our communities do what? They silence voices that speak against the war on terror. They silence voices that speak against the secular narrative on Islam. They silence voices that speak against integration. They silence voices that speak out against the murdering surveillance of Muslims. And they silence voices that seek to instill confidence in Muslims.

"And we wonder why our children fall victims daily to the ills that have ravaged the West. Our children have engaged in sexual behavior. Our children consume drugs. Our children grow up to consume interest. Our children have become U.S. soldiers. They have become informants, FBI agents, Republicans, Democrats, and gay, because Islam does not offer them solutions according to the masajid [mosques]. They have limited the role of Islam so our children grow up thinking Islam has nothing to say about anything in life. So they subscribe to any agenda other than the agenda of Islam.

[...]

"These kids just wanted to feel some confidence, some trust, some pride in who they were. These same kids had they not had that opportunity may grow up one day and when asked: 'What is your favorite system?' They will say: 'Democracy' instead of 'Islam,' because their inferiority started at a very early stage in their life.

[...]

"The only way to stand up against the state and its policies is by having your own state and its policies."

"Islam Was Not Sent To Spread Liberal Values – Muhammad Was Not A Secularist, Not A Feminist, Not A Pro-Gay Activist, And Not A Philosopher – He Is The Final Messenger"

Man in crowd: "Say: 'Allah Akbar'!"

Crowd: "Allah Akbar!"

Man in crowd: "La illaha illa Allah [There is no god but Allah]."

Crowd: "La illaha illa Allah [There is no god but Allah]."

Man in crowd: "Muhammadan rasulullah [Muhammad is the messenger of Allah]."

Crowd: "Muhammadan rasulullah [Muhammad is the messenger of Allah]."

Man in crowd: "La illaha illa Allah [There is no god but Allah]."

Crowd: "La illaha illa Allah [There is no god but Allah]."

Man in crowd: "Al-khilafa wa'd allah [the Caliphate is the promise of Allah]."

Crowd: "Al-khilafa wa'd allah [the Caliphate is the promise of Allah]."

[...]

Haitham Ibn Thbait: "Islam was not sent to spread liberal values. Muhammad was not a secularist, not a feminist, not a pro-gay activist, and not a philosopher. He is the final messenger and the seal of prophets, and a mercy to mankind."