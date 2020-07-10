Announcing The Launch Of The New MEMRI Website – Support Our Summer Campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 10, 2020 – We are pleased to announce that the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) (www.memri.org) has launched a website redesign that gives visitors an optimally responsive experience across all devices – desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.

For over two decades, MEMRI has been meeting the evolving challenge of "bridging the language gap" between the Arab and Muslim world and the West – providing vital research, translations from primary sources, and original analysis – and maintaining the world's largest online archive of such translated material.

Overhauled and streamlined, the new website makes it faster and easier than ever for users to access MEMRI content and customize its delivery for their needs. We will be rolling out new website additions over the next few months so be sure to visit www.memri.org often to see the updates.

NEW WEBSITE FEATURES INCLUDE:

Speedy Page Loading

The top-to-bottom website redesign provides a completely responsive platform, allowing users to navigate MEMRI content in a new, highly efficient landscape. The mobile site has been enhanced for on-the-go, real-time access, with heightened responsiveness to match users' needs in real time.

New Trending Page Highlighting The Latest Current Issues Covered By MEMRI Research

As one of the world's most productive nonprofit think tanks, MEMRI releases clips, translations, and analyses on a daily basis. The new Trending page displays the most relevant curated MEMRI content for an at-a-glance understanding of the latest issues and news of the day.

THE TRENDING PAGE IS CONSTANTLY BEING UPDATED WITH NEWS AND DEVELOPMENTS IN THE REGION:

The Reactions to Protests and Riots Across the U.S. section on the Trending page features reactions and opinions from the region about the unrest that broke out across the U.S. following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The Reactions to Coronavirus section on the Trending page highlights statements by columnists, writers, government officials, and others on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Visions of the Post-Coronavirus World section on the Trending page examines conjecture and theories from the region regarding how states and societies will be changed by the pandemic.

Also on the Trending page are sections for current events in the region. The Iran-U.S. Relations section examines the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The Turmoil in Iraq section focuses on Iraq as it emerges from a decade of Iranian hegemony.

The U.S.-Taliban Deal section follows the latest developments in that arena, as the U.S. readies to withdraw troops.

The Trending page also features sections with the latest reports from some of MEMRI's most important projects – most recently, the Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) and the Reform Project.

Other sections include Statements on the Palestinian Cause and Normalization With Israel, the Turkish Studies Project, and The Conflict in Libya.

The latest original analysis pieces by leading MEMRI staff are also featured on the Trending page.

OTHER NEW SITE FEATURES

Audio Feature For Listening

The new SpeechKit feature, located at the top of each report, allows readers to listen to audio of the report – similar to a podcast – while driving or otherwise engaged, offering a user-friendly listening experience. This feature is proving very popular – readers have told us they have become daily listeners.

Enhanced Search Results That Present Customized And Relevant Content

Site visitors will gain a more cohesive and centralized view of resources. This translates into the best possible search engine results, fully tailored to the individual user's needs.

Expanded Social Sharing Capabilities Allowing Even Easier Access To Multiple Platforms At the top of each report, MEMRI has integrated unique features for sharing and reposting informative content across the web via a wide range of platforms – allowing users to easily update friends and family.

These and other upgrades allow for efficient distribution and active discussion of new MEMRI content.

Each of these subtle improvements will allow users to view, read, understand, and distribute informative content faster than ever before, with a streamlined and simplified user experience. All you have to do is click. Over the next year, we will be launching more special pages and new technologies.

MEMRI RESEARCH IS NOW EVEN MORE ACCESSIBLE

The MEMRI website redesign makes MEMRI research – from the MEMRI Archives, the largest archives in the world of translated primary-source content from the Middle East – even more readily accessible to our global audience.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI (https://www.memri.org/) bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI (https://www.memri.org/) is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

In all 50 U.S. states and Washington, DC, lawmakers and other decision-makers, as well as counterterrorism officials, law enforcement, and other first responders turn to MEMRI for its research. In the U.S. Congress, MEMRI meets regularly with staff of leading Republican and Democratic members of Congress and committees, sharing the latest MEMRI research on the Middle East and terrorism and discussing ways of helping to stop online terror recruitment and funding.

MEMRI provides all its latest research on emerging terrorism threats and trends, anti-Semitic incitement, and more to the White House and federal agencies – Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Justice, the National Counterterrorism Center, the TSA, and others.

In the U.S. and worldwide, MEMRI research has prevented terrorist attacks. We also assist academia, including 700+ universities, colleges, and other institutes of higher learning, in the U.S. and worldwide. MEMRI research is regularly used by leading U.S. print and broadcast media outlets – including The Washington Post, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and CNN, as well as by foreign media.

