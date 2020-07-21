memri
July 21, 2020 Special Dispatch No. 8855

Animated Video On Iraqi TV Features American Coffins, Destruction Of U.S. Military Vehicles

July 21, 2020
Iraq | Special Dispatch No. 8855

On July 20, 2020, Etejah TV (Iraq) aired an animated video that depicted a helicopter filled with coffins covered in American flags taking off in the desert. American military vehicles were then shown being destroyed as a clenched fist wrapped in the flags of Iraq and of the pro-Iran Hizbullah Brigades militia came out of the ground. Both depictions were overlaid with the caption: "#expel_the_occupation".

The following are still images from the clip:

