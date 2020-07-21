Animated Video On Iraqi TV Features American Coffins, Destruction Of U.S. Military Vehicles

The following is a complimentary offering from the MEMRI Iran Threat Monitor Project (ITMP). For more information, write to [email protected] with "ITMP Subscription" in the subject line.

On July 20, 2020, Etejah TV (Iraq) aired an animated video that depicted a helicopter filled with coffins covered in American flags taking off in the desert. American military vehicles were then shown being destroyed as a clenched fist wrapped in the flags of Iraq and of the pro-Iran Hizbullah Brigades militia came out of the ground. Both depictions were overlaid with the caption: "#expel_the_occupation".

To view the animated video from Iraqi TV on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

The following are still images from the clip: