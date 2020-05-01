Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Launches Ramadan Campaign In Syria, Posts Video Featuring Istanbul-Based Charity

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On April 24, 2020, the Office of Advocacy and Guidance of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) jihadi group in Syria announced on Telegram[1] the launch of a campaign titled "Ramadan Al-Khayr [Ramadan Philanthropy] With Al-Muhajirin [i.e., foreigners] and Al-Ansar [i.e. local supporters]." The channel also posted several photos showing the campaign's staff distributing food packages and water bottles to break the fast to residents of the city Jisr Al-Shughour in Idlib. Following are some photos as posted on the Telegram channel:

On April 26, the channel shared a video of the campaign activities in Syria. In the video, a campaign member wearing a vest with the logo of the Turkey-based charitable organization called Sadaka Gölgesi İnsani Yardım Derneği ("Shade Of Charity Humanitarian Relief Association"),[2] distributes water bottles and food items to commuters and passersby.

The Sadaka Gölgesi İnsani Yardım Derneği website gives a physical address in Istanbul: Inkılap, Çeşminaz Sk No:1 D:29, 34768 Ümraniye/İstanbul, Turkey, as well as two phone numbers, which likely require a Turkish country code: 0532 200 14 04 and 0216 471 15 14. It also gives an email address, [email protected], and two bank account numbers. The first is an account with KuveytTürk Bank, and the account information is:

Account name: SADAKA GÖLGESİ İNSANİ YARDIM DERNEĞİ

Turkish Lira IBAN TR66 0020 5000 0955 9270 8000 01

Dollar IBAN TR82 0020 5000 0955 9270 8001 01

Euro IBAN TR82 0020 5000 0955 9270 8001 02

Account Number: 95592708-1 Ferhatpaşa Şubesi

Swift Code: KTEFTRISXXX

The second is an account with Ziraat Bankası and the account information is:

Account name: SADAKA GÖLGESİ İNSANİ YARDIM DERNEĞİ

Turkish Lira IBAN TR58 0001 0024 4488 9177 9550 01

Dollar IBAN TR82 0020 5000 0955 9270 8001 01

Euro IBAN TR82 0020 5000 0955 9270 8001 02

Account Number: 88917795-5001