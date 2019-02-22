'Al-Ahram' Columnist: The Holocaust Is A Deception Used By The Zionists To Take Over The World

On February 1, 2019, several days after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Osama Al-Alfi, a former deputy editor of the Egyptian government daily Al-Ahram and now a columnist for the daily, published a column titled "The Truth about the Holocaust." Citing several Holocaust deniers, he claimed the Holocaust was a deception used by the Zionist movement to take over Palestine as the starting point of its plan to take over the world's resources and politics. He added that the Zionists have managed to "intimidate all the champions of the truth" through persecution and lawsuits.

The following are translated excerpts from his column:[1]



Osama Al-Alfi (image: Facebook.com/elalfyusama)

"On January 27 the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day in memory of the so-called Holocaust victims. The global Zionist movement has cunningly exploited the Holocaust to realize its goals and plans, intended to transform Judaism from a monotheistic religion into a racist ideology – [an ideology] that uses Palestine as the starting point for a plan to take over the world's resources and global politics. This deception was explained by French philosopher and thinker Roger Garaudy in his most famous book, The Founding Myths of Israeli Politics.[2] Garaudy bases his exposé of this lie on his experience as a resistance fighter against the Nazi occupation of his country during the war [World War II], and accuses the governments of the Zionist entity in occupied Palestine of exploiting the so-called Holocaust and inflating it in order to justify its barbaric crimes against the Palestinians. He emphasizes that there are scientific and historical facts that prove that the figure of six million [Holocaust victims] is highly exaggerated...

"French historian Paul Rassinier[3] [also] exposed the lies [about the Holocaust], and denied its very authenticity, in his book The Drama of the European Jews. The importance of this book lies in the fact that Rassinier himself was incarcerated in one of the Nazi torture camps which are claimed to have been crematoria in which Jews were burned. But in his testimony he denies that the Holocaust happened and says that what happened at the camps was [just] Nazi torture, no different from the torture methods employed by the French army against those who resisted the occupation in Morocco and Algeria. He went even further, claiming that Hitler had planned to settle the Jews in Madagascar as a final solution for the Jewish problem, which would have obviated the need to burn them.

"The renowned historian Elmer Barnes, who was a senior researcher at Colombia University in New York, was also among those who questioned the Holocaust and denied it...[4] He too was persecuted using legal means, like Garaudy... and like the British historian David Irving,[5] who in 2006 was sentenced by an Austrian court to three years in prison for denying the Holocaust in his book Hitler's War. Thus, using the whip of prison and persecution, the Zionists have managed to intimidate all the champions of the truth."