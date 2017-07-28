After Israel Removes Al-Aqsa Security Measures, 'Abbas, Fatah Call For Continuing The Struggle

An article by Al-Ayyam columnist Tallal 'Okal also indicated that 'Abbas has decided to escalate the struggle. He wrote: "The Palestinian leadership has raised [its] political position to an unprecedented level [of determination]. After insisting on the ongoing suspension of contacts [with Israel], including the security coordination, President ['Abbas] ordered to escalate the popular resistance in all the areas of friction [with Israel], in addition to other measures, including joining 28 international bodies and appealing to [the International Criminal Court] in the Hague." 'Okal stressed: "The Palestinians cannot accept half measures. The choice is between black and white. Either Israel revokes all its measures, or there will be an all-out confrontation. If Israel is unable to remove all the measures it has imposed because this would mean admitting a great defeat, which it cannot tolerate, the situation will escalate into an open struggle..." 'Okal threatened there will be no forgiveness for Arab or Islamic regimes that fail to act in the matter, and that "it is not inconceivable that the ongoing and escalating struggle will cause some of the wobbling thrones to become even more unstable..."[6]

Islamic Jihad movement members praised 'Abbas's position on the crisis. Khaled Al-Battash, of the movement's political leadership, said: "The position of our men in Jerusalem reflects general consensus on the part of the PA president, Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad, and all of our people. We welcome 'Abbas's statements on Jerusalem. These are steps in the right direction. This is what we have wanted to hear from him for many years, and we hope he continues in this way."[7]

Article In PA Daily Praises Home Town Of Halamish Attacker

A harsher tone was evident also in an article by Bassam Barhoum in the Al-Hayat Al-Jadida daily that praised the village of Kobar, home town of Omar Al-Abed, the man who stabbed three Israelis to death and wounded another in their home in Halamish on the evening of July 21. Under the headline "Kobar Creates Glory," the article stated that Al-Abed had carried out the attack "after feeling great anger" at what was going on in Jerusalem: "The village of Kobar is today shaping its glory by means of its steadfastness, provocation, and stand against [Israel]. For the past week, Kobar has known no sleep or tranquility, after young Omar Al-Abed felt great anger in light of what is happening at Al-Aqsa and in Jerusalem and carried out an operation in the settlement of Halamish on Friday... The sons of the village [include also] Marwan Al-Barghouti – Fatah Central Committee member – as well as Fakhri and Nael Al-Barghouti [terrorists released in the Shalit prisoner exchange deal] – the most veteran prisoners who were held in the Israeli prison for over 34 years, along with a prisoner who was expelled to the Gaza Strip, Jasser Al-Barghouti. During the intifadas of the Palestinian people against the occupation, 15 martyrs were from the village of Kobar, as were dozens who were wounded, and hundreds of prisoners... Kobar stands fast against the occupation and today is shaping its special national ethos and writing an illuminated page in the history of the national Palestinian struggle..."[8]

'Abbas Following Removal Of Security Measures: Prayers At Al-Aqsa Will Resume, But The Story Isn't Over

Israel's removal of the security measures, on the evening of July 27, was perceived by the Palestinians as a victory and as a cementing of Palestinian sovereignty over the Al-Aqsa compound, where Palestinian flags were flown.



On the July 28, 2017 front page of the PA daily Al-Ayyam: "The Triumphant Jerusalemites Return To Al-Aqsa Unvanquished!"

At a meeting of the Palestinian leadership convened following the removal of the security measures on July 27, 2017, 'Abbas praised the Palestinian position but did not call to calm the situation. He said: "Christians and Muslims, our first thanks go to Allah and then to [your] staunch position and steadfastness in defense of the holy sites so that truth will reign and falsehood will be eliminated." He emphasized that "all the decisions, especially those of the government, will continue to be implemented as before, because what concerns us is supporting our [Palestinian] people and their steadfast [adherence] to their land, homes, homeland and Jerusalem... In light of what happens [next] in Jerusalem we will continue debating our future positions. In other words, it's not over yet. When we decided to suspend the security coordination, we said it was because of several factors, including Al-Aqsa. [But] there are [also] other factors we must discuss and examine, and this will determine our decision." As for resuming prayers at Al-Aqsa, 'Abbas said this was a matter for the religious leadership to decide, and added: "Today there isn't much to discuss. [Right now] we will only discuss the prayer to be held in Al-Aqsa today [July 27]. Later the leadership will convene and decide on the other pending issues... There are many issues. Things will remain as they are until we decide what to do." He concluded: "Today the prayer will be held inside the mosque, and later we will proceed step by step. The affair is not yet over."[9]



Post on Palestinian news website: "The leader's wisdom and the people's steadfastness" (qalqilya.alhadath.com, July 27, 2017)

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: We Should Learn From This Struggle Until We Restore The Legal Status Quo That Held At Al-Aqsa Before 1967

The Palestinian foreign ministry called to implement the lessons of this struggle in future campaigns for Jerusalem "until the historical legal status quo that held at Al-Aqsa before 1967 is restored." Its statement described the current achievement as "a real opportunity that should form a basis for further achievements in Al-Aqsa and occupied East Jerusalem," and added: "We should learn from the popular momentum which was a great cry of defiance in the face of the occupation authorities... [This momentum] should be a source of inspiration for us in the next stage of our activity... and a model for emulation in our future campaigns for Jerusalem and the holy sites, chief of them the blessed Al-Aqsa... The Palestinians must be alert and draw lessons [from what happened] in order to preserve the achievement and build upon it until the historical legal status quo that held at Al-Aqsa before 1967 is restored in full."[10]

At a July 27, 2017 emergency meeting of the Arab foreign ministers in Cairo to discuss the Al-Aqsa crisis, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Al-Maliki said: "The campaign in Jerusalem has begun, but it will end only with the removal of the Israeli occupation. For 50 years Israel has been trying to impose its sovereignty in Jerusalem, but yesterday the Al-Quds Campaign proved that these efforts have failed... The people of Jerusalem declared: Jerusalem and the holy sites are ours. [Jerusalem] is our capital... With their staunchness and steadfastness on the front, the people of Jerusalem refuted the false slogans that Israel has composed and sung over the years, and the false claim that united Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and that what [they] call Temple Mount is under Israeli control... Metal detectors and cameras are not the issue. The issue is who is in control and who is the sovereign in Al-Aqsa... The people of Jerusalem will continue to be on alert, ready to defend the sites holy to Islam and Christianity... From the very first moment, the leadership, headed by Mahmoud 'Abbas, took firm decisions and measures that corresponded to the demands of the Palestinian people who stand on the front lines in Jerusalem and [to the demands of the people's] spiritual leadership..."[11]

At a press conference following the meeting, Al-Maliki said that Israel would be responsible for any escalation on Friday: 'We will hold Israel responsible for any escalation before or during the Friday prayer. We will try to protect the lives of the people as much as possible in the face of such escalation..."[12]

Palestinian government spokesman Yousuf Al-Mahmoud said: "[Our] entrance into Al-Aqsa today is an immense historic event that paves the way to liberation and surely heralds the imminent collapse of the Israeli occupation. The government congratulates and appreciates our people's glorious martyrs." He added: "The campaign for Al-Aqsa is a campaign for sovereignty over Jerusalem." He called to unite the ranks in order to "complete the path of struggle until the occupation ends and we realize the dream of establishing an independent state on the June 4 [1967] borders with Arab Jerusalem as its capital."[13]

The calls to come to Al-Aqsa continued even after the removal of the security measures. PA Endowments Minister Yousuf Ida'is called on Palestinians to come to the prayer en masse, on Friday and the days following it, in order to "cement what the people of Jerusalem achieved through their steadfastness and popular resistance." He said further that this achievement demonstrates the Palestinian people's ability to "forcefully seize their right to sovereignty in Jerusalem at large and in Al-Aqsa in particular," and has proved that "the holy sites, chief of them Al-Aqsa, belong to nobody but the Muslims."[14]

The Bureau of Islamic Endowments ordered all mosques in Jerusalem except for Al-Aqsa closed on Friday and that all worshippers come to Al-Aqsa.[15] Former Jerusalem mufti Ikrama Sabri, who preaches at Al-Aqsa, explained that the reason for this was that the Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa should be a "general mobilization of Muslims to save Al-Aqsa."[16]