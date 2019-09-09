Afghan Taliban React To President Trump's Cancellation Of U.S.-Taliban Talks, Warn: 'This Will Harm America More Than Anyone Else'; 'We Shall Continue Our Jihad'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement after U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled the U.S.-Taliban negotiations and a secret meeting that he was to hold at Camp David on September 9, 2019, with the Taliban leaders and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Following is the text of the statement:

"It Will Damage Its Reputation, Unmask Its Anti-Peace Policy To The World Even More, Increase Its Loss Of Life And Treasure"

"We held productive negotiations with the U.S. negotiation team and finalized an agreement. The American team seemed content with the progress up until yesterday as we ended our talks in good atmosphere and both sides began making preparations for the announcement and signing of the agreement.

"Intra-Afghan negotiations were scheduled for the 23rd of September following the announcement and signing of the agreement. Regional and international countries and organizations had also shown support for this process.

"Now, as President of the United States has announced suspension of negotiations with the Islamic Emirate, this will harm America more than anyone else. It will damage its reputation, unmask its anti-peace policy to the world even more, increase its loss of life and treasure and present its political interactions as erratic."

"Such A Reaction Towards A Single Attack Just Before The Signing Of An Agreement Displays Lack Of Composure And Experience"

"The Islamic Emirate proved to the world through continuing negotiations that this war has been imposed upon us by others and if talks are given precedence over war, we will follow it through till the end. Such a reaction towards a single attack just before the signing of an agreement displays lack of composure and experience. This even, as attacks by the U.S. and their domestic supporters prior martyred hundreds of Afghans and destroyed their assets.

"Invitation of a visit to the United States by President Trump was extended by Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad at the end of August and we had put it off until signing of the agreement. The Islamic Emirate has a solid and unwavering policy. We called for dialogue 20 years earlier and maintain the same stance today and believe America shall return to this position also.

"Our previous 18-year resistance should have proven to America that we will accept nothing less than the complete end of occupation and allowing Afghans to decide their own fate. And we shall continue our jihad for this great cause and maintain our strong belief in ultimate victory, Allah willing."

Source: AlemarahEnglish.com (Afghanistan), September 8, 2019.