Abd Al-Hadi Mahfouz, President Of Lebanese National Media Council: MEMRI Has Great Influence On Global Media, Brought About Removal Of Hamas, Hizbullah Accounts On Social Media

Abd Al-Hadi Mahfouz, the President of the Lebanese National Media Council, participated in a November 6, 2019 Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) discussion about the removal of social media accounts of Hamas, Hizbullah, and Islamic Jihad. Mahfouz said that the world's largest media companies are controlled by the Israeli lobby and, more specifically, by MEMRI, which he described as an international Jewish media institute that has "great influence" on those global media companies. The interview was preceded by a graphic about "digital double standards" that the "resistance" movements are allegedly held to by social media platforms. The graphic also says that U.S. Congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick, Josh Gottheimer, Max Rose, and Tom Reed had warned Twitter's CEO that these accounts must be removed from his platform. Mahfouz made similar statements in the past following a Congress bill dealing with incitement by Arab broadcasters: See MEMRI TV Clip 2427 President Of The Lebanese National Media Council Abd Al-Hadi Mahfouz: If US Ends Al-Jazeera's Broadcasting, The Arabs Should End CNN's Broadcasting; Memri Behind Congress Bill.

To view the clip of Abd Al-Hadi Mahfouz on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"There Are Approximately 400 Media Companies That Constitute The Source Of [All] Information"

Abd Al-Hadi Mahfouz: "The media of the resistance have played a major role in exposing the falseness of the claims about the superiority of the Israeli army. The cameramen and the journalists who accompany the armed resistance have been an effective source of information about what is happening on the ground. It should be noted that there are approximately 400 media companies that constitute the source of [all] information. Most of these [companies] are American, European, and Japanese."

The Institute That Controls These Media Companies "Is Called MEMRI, And It Has Great Influence Over These Companies"

"These companies are controlled by the Israeli lobby – more specifically, by a certain Israeli media institute... Rather, it is an international media institute, in the sense that it is Jewish.

"This institute is called MEMRI, and it has great influence over these companies."