2020 MEMRI TV Clips And Reports From The MEMRI 9/11 Archives Project

Since the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has been monitoring, translating, and documenting content about them from Middle East- and South Asia-based media. For the 10th anniversary of 9/11, in 2011, MEMRI launched its 9/11 Documentation Project, which examines the roots of the ideology that ultimately led to the attacks. The project features primary-source material from Arab and Islamic print, broadcast, and online media, and from other sources; together with the archive of MEMRI research from the past two decades, it comprises the world's most extensive collection of material on this and related subjects.



Abolfazl Nahidian, imam of Manassas Mosque in Virginia (view the MEMRI TV clip here)

The MEMRI 9/11 Documentation Project includes MEMRI translations of documents from Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and their affiliates, speeches by and interviews with these organizations' leaders, wills and statements by the 9/11 perpetrators and their colleagues, and jihadi recruitment and indoctrination materials. It also tracks and documents conspiracy theories from across the Arab and Muslim world denying Al-Qaeda's responsibility for the attacks and implicating others in them.

In the past year, MEMRI has added new clips and reports to the project website. Among these are:

report analyzing Qatar's role in 9/11;

clip of a Houthi minister claiming the U.S. massacred its own people on 9/11;

Jordanian article stating that the U.S. planned 9/11 to destabilize the Middle East and benefit Israel;

video of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri urging mujahideen to target American, Israeli, European, and Russian interests worldwide;

Jordanian journalist claiming Muslims are the true victims of 9/11;

Houthi scholar saying Zionist Jews are behind COVID-19, ISIS, and 9/11;

American Islamic preacher discussing how in the month following 9/11, as many as four people a day converted to Islam at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Virginia;

Lebanese nuclear physicist claiming Jews escaped the World Trade Center on 9/11;

and an Iranian researcher stating that the U.S. does not mind killing its own people, like it did on 9/11.

The following are some of the clips and reports added to the MEMRI 9/11 Documentation Project in 2020.

To visit the MEMRI 9/11 Documentation Project Website at MEMRI, click here; or at MEMRI TV, click here.

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 8927, Conspiracy Article In Qatari Daily: Perpetrators Of 9/11 Were Trained In U.S. Military Centers – September 10, 2020

On September 7, 2020, the Qatari daily Al-Sharq published an article by the country's former ambassador in Tunisia, Ahmad Al-Qadidi, who was also an advisor to Qatar's former prime minister, Hamad bin Jassim, in which he claimed that the perpetrators of the September 11, 2001 attacks had been trained in U.S. military centers and were controlled remotely by supernatural means. The claims in Al-Qadidi's article are taken from a 2005 article in the Executive Intelligence Review magazine, a publication founded by Lyndon Larouche.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8218, Houthi Islamic Scholar Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Ubeidi: Zionist Jews Are The Cousins Of Apes And Pigs And Are Behind Beirut Port Explosion, COVID-19, ISIS, 9/11 – August 14, 2020

Houthi Islamic scholar Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Ubeidi said in a Friday, August 14, 2020 sermon that aired on Al-Eman TV (Houthis-Yemen) that Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Zayed of the UAE, which recently formalized relations with Israel, might as well be named Shimon, Binyamin, or any other Hebrew name. He added that he likes to refer to the UAE as the "United Hebrew Emirates." He also noted that the recent Beirut port explosion, which he compared to the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, was caused by Zionist Jewish Israelis, and that Zionism and the Jews are behind COVID-19, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, 9/11, the bombing of the USS Cole, and bombings in France, Iraq, Algeria, and elsewhere. Furthermore, he called the Jews the cousins of pigs.

Al-Eman TV (Yemen) – August 14, 2020 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7996, American Islamic Preacher Fadel Soliman: Islamophobia Served Islam by Making It a Recognizable Brand; COVID-19 Has Revealed the Truth about the "Religion" of Humanism – April 30, 2020

American Islamic preacher Fadel Soliman said in an April 30, 2020 interview on Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar) that Islamophobia and the media have inadvertently done a great service to Islam by making it, in marketing terms, a recognizable "brand." He said that in the month after 9/11, as many as four people per day would convert to Islam at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Washington, D.C. – where future Al-Qaeda leader Anwar Al-Awlaki had been the imam at the time – after seeing the "injustice" done to Islam by the media. In addition, he said that the merit of the coronavirus pandemic is that it has revealed the truth about the "religion" of humanism. Holding up and criticizing children's books titled Atheism for Kids and How to Live without a God, Soliman said that coronavirus has exposed the ignorance and feebleness of Man and shown how necessary a real God is. In addition, Soliman warned that the atheists will likely "raise their voice again" and claim credit for the coronavirus vaccine when it is found.

Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar) – April 30, 2020 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7932, Lebanese Nuclear Physicist Dr. Hadi Issa Dalloul: Jews Evade Financial Collapse Due to Coronavirus Economic Crisis Like They Escaped the WTC on 9/11 – April 4, 2020

Lebanese nuclear physicist Dr. Hadi Issa Dalloul said in an April 4, 2020 interview on Al-Ikhbariya TV (Syria) that the Jews escaped the WTC on 9/11 following a tip from the "Jewish intelligence agency." He said that with regard to the economic collapse that will result from the current global crisis, people should "watch closely" to see who remains unharmed. He predicted that the Jews would try to escape before companies collapse, that they will "sit on the sidelines" while letting others fall financially, and that they will eventually reveal themselves like they did after 9/11.

Al-Ikhbariya TV (Syria) – April 4, 2020 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7900, Iranian Researcher Amir Mousavi: Iranian, Russian, Chinese, Cuban Scientists Are Studying Possibility that the U.S. Created COVID-19; U.S. Does Not Mind Killing Its Own People, Like It Did on 9/11 – March 23, 2020

Iranian researcher Amir Mousavi, a former diplomat, said in a March 23, 2020 interview on the Arabic-language Russia Today channel that scientists in Iran, Russia, China, and Cuba are studying the possibility that the United States created COVID-19. He pointed out that China has directly accused the United States of this, that "genocide is a normal thing for American policy," and that the U.S. had been responsible for such things as using the nuclear bomb, killing people in Vietnam, engaging in biological warfare, the genocides in Iraq, Palestine, Yemen, and Syria, and even the "sacrificing" of 3,000 Americans on 9/11 in order to be able to take over the Middle East. He added: "The American mafia that rules the United States does not even mind killing Americans." Mousavi wore a face mask during the interview.

Russia Today TV (Russia) – March 23, 2020 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 8660, Friday Sermon By Houthi Minister Of Public Health Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil: America Could Be Behind The COVID-19 Pandemic; It Massacred Its Own People On 9/11 – March 26, 2020

Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil, the Houthi Minister of Public Health in Yemen, said in a Friday, March 20, 2020 sermon that aired on Al-Eman TV (Yemen) that the world should ask who and what is behind the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that America is a country capable of massacring the whole world, as well as its own citizens, and he claimed that America had killed 4,000 of its own citizens on 9/11. He then chanted the Houthi slogan with the audience: "Allah Akbar! Death to America! Death to Israel! Curse be upon the Jews! Victory to Islam!"

MEMRI Inquiry & Analysis No. 1485, Qatar's Role In 9/11 And Hosting Jihadi Commanders; Afghan Taliban's Hideouts Move To Safe Haven Of Doha – November 19, 2019

This report examines Qatar's relationships with jihadi organizations. Right through the 1980s, Afghan mujahideen – backed by the U.S., Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Arab donors – fought against the Soviet troops from their hideouts in the mountainous terrains of Afghanistan. Since the 9/11 attacks on New York, the Pentagon, and other American targets, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban, especially its Haqqani Network) has been fighting and killing American and NATO soldiers from its shelters in Afghanistan and in Pakistani cities such as Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Quetta. While this situation has not changed, a new dimension has been added since 2013: As part of a highly ingenious plot, which the world is yet to realize, the Afghan Taliban leaders' hideouts have moved to the safe haven of Doha, the capital of Qatar, from where the senior-most Taliban commanders plot, direct, and execute terror attacks on U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan. These jihadi leaders execute such anti-U.S. activities while dining with American officials in Qatar's luxurious hotels in the name of peace talks.

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 8319, Article In Jordanian Daily 'Al-Dustour': 9/11 Was Planned By U.S. In Order To Destabilize The Middle East For The Benefit Of Israel – October 17, 2019

In his September 24, 2019 column in the Jordanian daily Al-Dustour, 'Abd Al-Hamid Al-Hamshari wrote that the 9/11 attacks were planned by the U.S. National Security Council with the aim of destabilizing the Middle East and preventing the rise of an Arab power that would compete with the U.S. for hegemony in that region. Al-Hamshari, who is a member of Jordanian human rights organizations, adds that since 9/11, the U.S. has continued to sow chaos in the region by means of terror organizations like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, which it established, in order to redraw its borders along sectarian and ethnic lines and serve the interests of its ally, Israel. It should be mentioned that, several days before the anniversary of 9/11, Al-Dustour posted another conspiratorial article on this topic, which claimed that the Muslims were the true victims of the attacks.

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 8273, Al-Qaeda Releases Video Featuring Its Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Urging Mujahideen To Target Israeli, American, European, And Russian Interests Worldwide – September 11, 2019

On September 11, 2019, Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda, released a video featuring the group's leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri urging the mujahideen in Palestine and across the Muslim ummah to target Israeli, U.S., European, and Russian interests worldwide. In the video, which was posted on Al-Sahab's official Telegram channel, Al-Zawahiri addressed Muslim scholars, who had condemned Al-Qaeda for killing unarmed civilians and asked them to attack U.S. and European military bases around the world if they want jihad to be only against military targets. Al-Zawahiri also accused Iran of partnering with the U.S. in its wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, and praised the Taliban saying they have drained the U.S. "which sought to negotiate with Taliban to get out of Afghanistan." The video, which is titled "And they shall continue fighting you" (Quran 2:217), started by condemning the U.S. and accusing it of continuing to be hostile against Islam and Muslims, citing President Trump's decisions to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights as examples.

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 8272, Jordanian Journalist: Muslims Are The True Victims Of 9/11 – Since Then, Six Million Muslims Have Been Killed In Wars Against Them Launched By The West – September 11, 2019

To mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, columnist for the Jordanian Al-Dustour daily Ismail Al-Sharif, a previous CEO of the paper, wrote that the Muslims are the real victims of the attacks. Since September 11, 2001, he claimed, "no fewer than six million Muslims" have been killed in direct and indirect crimes and wars launched against Muslims by the West.

He explained that after the fall of the Soviet Union, the U.S. and the West needed a new enemy to fight and chose Islam, as they saw it as a threat to Western civilization, and that ever since, and in particular ever since 9/11, the West has provoked wars in various Arab countries – Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, and others. It is fanning the flames of these wars to this very day, he added, thus allowing Muslim blood to continue to be shed as they are slaughtered in droves. He urged Muslims to adhere to Islam and to instill its lofty values in their children, because this, he added, is the only way to become stronger and change the situation.