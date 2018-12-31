2018 Editor's Picks: MEMRI TV Clips Of Sermons In Canada And Europe

The following are selected MEMRI TV clips of sermons in Canada and Europe (visit the MEMRI TV Sermons By Imams In The West project page).



Grand Mosque Of Paris Denounces Toulouse Imam Tatai For Antisemitic Rhetoric

According to an Algerian news bulletin, the Grand Mosque of Paris "denounced the rhetoric" of Imam Mohamed Tatai, whose use of an antisemitic hadith in a December 15 sermon delivered at the Mosquée Ennour in Toulouse was exposed by MEMRI, leading to a public outcry (see MEMRI TV Clip No. 6637 Toulouse Imam Mohamed Tatai Recounts Antisemitic Hadith And Prophecies That Israel Will Soon Come To An End, December 15, 2017).

The Internet – July 2, 2018 to July 13, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Toulouse Imam Mohamed Tatai Recounts Antisemitic Hadith And Prophecies That Israel Will Soon Come To An End

During a sermon at the Mosquée Ennour in Toulouse, France, Imam Mohamed Tatai, formerly imam of the mosque and now Imam of the new Grand Mosque of Toulouse, recounted an antisemitic hadith, according to which the Muslims would fight the Jews on Judgment Day, and the stones and the trees would reveal the Jews hiding behind them.

The Internet - "YouTube channel of the Grande Mosquée de Toulouse" – December 15, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah, Indicted For Hate Speech: The Only Solution For Palestine Is Jihad And The Establishment Of An Islamic Caliphate

In a Friday sermon, delivered on July 27, 2018 at the Al-Faruq Mosque in Copenhagen, Imam Mundhir Abdallah said that his March 31, 2017 sermon, for which he was recently indicted on charges of hate speech, was not about the Jews, but about Palestine (For the MEMRI TV translation of this sermon, in which he recited the antisemitic hadith about the Prophecy of the Rock and the Tree, see MEMRI TV Clip No. 6013 Copenhagen Friday Sermon: Imam Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Says: Soon Caliphate Will Uproot Colonialist, Crusader Jewish Entity, March 31, 2017).

The Internet – "Al-Faruq Mosque on Facebook" – July 27, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

MAC-Vancouver Mosque Friday Sermon By Imam Tarek Ramadan: It Is Our Duty To Share The Jihad Against The Zionists, Using Any Means Necessary

Canadian Imam Tarek Ramadan said that it was the duty of the Muslims to fight alongside their brothers and sisters in Palestine "by any means necessary," because the Al-Aqsa Mosque was "under a gang of the worst kind of Mankind – if you can even call them Mankind, those Zionists."

The Internet - "MAC Vancouver on YouTube" – July 28, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

MAC-Vancouver Mosque Friday Sermon By Sheikh Ahmed Khalil: We Need To Reclaim Jihad From The Extremists; Don't Curse All Jews, Just The Zionists

Canadian Imam Ahmed Khalil warned in a March 3 Friday sermon that it was not acceptable to stereotype all Jews, telling his listeners that a sermon delivered in Toronto had been "skewed" and "taken out of context" and portrayed as antisemitic. "We need to be specific about whom we make du'wa against," he said, adding that du'wa should be made against the Zionists.

The Internet - "MAC Vancouver on YouTube" – March 03, 2017 to July 07, 2017– View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Jordanian Cleric In Montreal Friday Sermon: On Judgment Day, The Trees And The Stones Will Call On Muslims To Kill The Jews

In a Friday sermon delivered at Dar Al-Arkam Mosque in Montreal, Canada, Jordanian cleric Sheikh Muhammad Bin Musa Aal Nasr cited an antisemitic hadith, according to which, on Judgment Day, the Trees and the Stones Will Call on Muslims to Kill the Jews.

The Internet - "Dar Al-Arkam Mosque on YouTube" – December 22, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Cleric Ali Talal At Shiite Mosque In France: We Will Uproot Zionism; The Zionists Are The Source Of All Disputes

On April 29, Shiite cleric Ali Talal delivered an address at the Centre Zahra Mosque in Grande-Synthe, France. Wearing camouflage fatigues, Talal "saluted" Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad for his "steadfastness." Addressing the "accursed, criminal, and arrogant Zionists," Talal said that "we won't rest" until Zionism is removed from all the land.

The Internet - "Centre Zahra on YouTube" – April 29, 2018 to May 15, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Germany-Based Salafi Cleric Abul Baraa Calls For A "Show Of Hands": Who Wants To Die Right Now And Meet Allah?

Germany-Based Salafi cleric Ahmad Armih, who goes by the name of Abul Baraa, gave a lecture titled "Is a Muslim Allowed to Be Afraid of Death?"

The Internet – July 2, 2018 to July 13, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Australian Preacher Nassim Abdi Lashes Out at Liberal Muslims, Adds: Polytheism Is Worse Than Sin

Sheikh Nassim Abdi gave a lecture at the ASWJ Auburn Mosque in Sydney, Australia, in which he criticized "new age heresy" and "new age atheism," warning that "females are starting to give sermons" because we are in the age of equality, enlightenment, feminism, and intellectual thinking.

The Internet – "ASWJ on YouTube" – February 2, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Friday Sermon In Canada By Imam Munir Elkassem: What Was Taken By Force Will Be Restored By Force Alone; We Should Not Be Running To The "Black House" Or Moscow

Imam Munir Elkassem, speaking at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, in London, Ontario, warned against Arab infighting. They are "killing each other" instead of "fighting the occupying entity," he said.

The Internet – December 15, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Montreal Sheikh Sayyed Al-Ghitwai Calls In Friday Sermons For Allah To Annihilate Jews: Kill Them One By One, Do Not Leave A Single One Of Them (Archival)

In two Friday sermons delivered at the Al-Andalous Islamic Center in Montreal, Canada, in August 2014, Sheikh Sayyed Al-Ghitawi prayed to Allah to "destroy the accursed Jews" and to "kill them one by one."

The Internet - "Alrahma Qanat on YouTube" – August 03, 2014 to August 16, 2014 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah Calls For Jihad To Invade And Conquer Europe, Adds: Filth And Vileness Of Jews Reflect Their Immutable Nature – Archival

Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah said, in an address streamed live on Facebook on July 23, 2017, that "the final solution to the problem of the Levant – after the establishment of the Caliphate and the elimination of the Jewish entity – will be through the conquest of Europe."

The Internet - "Imam Mundhir Abdallah on Facebook" – July 23, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.