2018 Editor's Picks: MEMRI TV Clips From The Russian Media Studies Project

The following are selected MEMRI TV clips from the Russian Media Studies Project (visit the MEMRI TV Russian Media Studies project page).



Former Russian Diplomat Oleg Fomin: We Are Not Afraid Of U.S. Attack On Russia But Are Ready To Respond; Russia-U.S. Clash In Syria Is Possible

In an interview with the Iraqi Al-Nujaba TV, former Russian diplomat Oleg Fomin said that Russia is not afraid that the U.S. will attack Russia, but that it is preparing to retaliate in the event of an attack.

Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq) – October 26, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Russian Political Analyst And Economist Mikhail Delyagin: The U.S. Is A Major Terrorist And Should Be Beaten Like A Dog

Following the Russian-American dispute in the U.N. Security Council regarding the investigation into the chemical attacks in Syria, Russian political analyst and economist Mikhail Delyagin accused the U.S. of responsibility for the attacks, calling it a "major terrorist."

Channel 1 (Russia) – January 24, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Children In Song To Putin: We Are Ready For 'The Last Battle' At Your Order; 'We Shall Bring Alaska Back To The Harbor Of The Homeland'

MP Anna Kuvichko of the ruling United Russia Party led a group of children from the military cadet class of a Volgograd school in an ultra-patriotic song.

The Internet – November 13, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Russian Official Andrei Baklanov: We Will Have To Respond Militarily If The U.S. Targets Russia’s Interests; Our Military Capabilities Superior To Those Of The U.S.

Andrei Baklanov, an advisor at the Russian Federation Council and former Russian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, warned the U.S. against continuing its "provocations."

Russia Today TV (Russia) – April 16, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Russian State TV: Being A Traitor Jeopardizes Your Health

Following the poisoning of Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, TV host Cyril Kleymenov cautioned against choosing a professional career as a "traitor," and warned Russians not to take up residence in England, because in recent years, there have been too many cases of people dying in mysterious circumstances.

Channel 1 (Russia) – March 8, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Russian Politician Evgeniy Tarlo: The West – Intellectual Degenerates, Moral Perverts; We Need To Lead The Third World To Oppose U.S. Hegemony

Following U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's accusations that President Putin was responsible for the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Skripal, Russian politician Evgeniy Tarlo accused the West of trying to influence Russian elections, and said: "Intellectual degenerates and moral perverts cannot teach us a thing."

March 16, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Popular Mood In Russia: Putin Never Gives Up!

Local teachers at a music school in Astrahan sang a song glorifying Russian President Vladimir Putin at a birthday party for one of the teachers.

The Internet – January 29, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Russian Ambassador To Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: If There Is An American Strike In Syria, The Missiles Will Be Shot Down And The Launch Sites Targeted

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said in an April 11 Al-Manar TV interview that "If there is an American strike... Let me refer you to the statement by President Putin and the Russian Chief-of-Staff that the missiles will be shot down and the sources from which the missiles were launched [will be attacked]."

Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) – April 11, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Russian Forces Celebrates Naval Day Off The Coast Of Tartus, Syria

The Russian naval forces stationed at Tartus, Syria, conducted maneuvers on July 30 to mark Russian Naval Day, in the presence of Syrian and Russian commanders and Syrian government officials.

Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) – July 30, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Former Russian Ambassador To Qatar Vladimir Titorenko: Qaradhawi Urged Al-Jazeera To Air Gory Arab Spring Footage And Said Qatari Rulers Would Eventually Be Ousted; Hamad Bin Jassim Orchestrated Deterioration Of Bilateral Relations

In a four-installment interview with Russia Today TV, former Russian ambassador to Qatar Vladimir Titorenko talked about the deterioration in Russian-Qatari relations with the onset of the Arab Spring in 2011 and about Qatar's role in fanning the flames of the revolutions.

Russia Today TV (Russia) – April 11, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.