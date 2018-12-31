2018 Editor's Picks: MEMRI TV Clips From Lantos Antisemitism And Holocaust Denial Archives

The following are selected MEMRI TV clips from the The Tom Lantos Archives On Anti-Semitism And Holocaust Denial (visit this project page here).

Lebanese Singer And U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Majida El Roumi: Global Zionism Is Implementing 'Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion,' Behind France Bombings – Archival

In 2016, Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi, who has served as a U.N. FAO Goodwill Ambassador since 2001, said that she had read "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" when she was young at her father's behest and that global Zionism "has a plan to fragment the Arab world in its entirety."

Aghani TV (Lebanon) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hizbullah Official Tamer Hamza: Like Insects, The Jews Will Not Change, Stealing Gold Is In Their Genes

Lebanese Shiite Sheikh Tamer Hamza, a Hizbullah official in the Beqaa region, said that the Jews have always been at the root of strife wherever they are and that the Quran describes them as "violators of treaties," to whom "humiliation and wretchedness" have stuck.

Al-Maaref TV (Bahrain) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Mauritanian Cleric Ould Al-Dadou Al-Shanqiti: On Judgment Day, The Muslims Will Kill The Jews, The 'Brothers Of Apes And Pigs'

Mauritanian cleric Muhammad Al-Hassan Ould Al-Dadou Al-Shanqiti recounted the antisemitic hadith of the "Prophecy of the Rock and the Tree" and said that on Judgment Day, "The Jews from all over the land will gather around the Antichrist... and the Muslims will kill them."

Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas MP And Cleric Yunis Al-Astal: The Abominations Of The Jews Merited Their Transformation Into Apes And Pigs

During a parliamentary session in Gaza, Hamas MP and cleric Yunis Al-Astal recited at length quotes from the Quran, vilifying the Jews. "We do not have time to list their abominations, which merited their transformation into apes and pigs," he added, saying that due to these faults, Jewish scholars were described as "dogs," and the simple people were described as "donkeys."

Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Head Of 'Radio Islam' In Sweden Ahmad Rami: Judaism Is Like A Mafia In The West; The Zionists Are Occupying Europe Politically, Control The World Media

Swedish-Moroccan writer Ahmad Rami, the founder and head of the Swedish-based "Radio Islam," said in a recent TV interview that Judaism "is like a mafia in the West." Rami, who was convicted in 1990 for hate crimes, said that "the Zionists are occupying Europe and the West both politically and in terms of the media."

Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş Incites Against Turkey’s Jews: We Are All Slaves To Them; We Strive To Get Rid Of Israel

Turkish political commentator Hüseyin Güneş said that "we are all slaves to the Jews," who "control us economically." In a May 17 interview on the Turkish Channel 9/Qanat TV, he said that the Turkish Jews had betrayed their country in WWI, and that they "have been traitors throughout history."

Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Egyptian Professor Amr Allam: Israeli Violence Is In The Jewish Genes; TV Host: Jews Have Exploited The Holocaust

In a May 5 interview on Egypt's Channel 2 TV, Egyptian Professor Amr Allam, head of the Department of Hebrew Language at Menoufia University, said that "the Israeli violence or aggressive spirit is embedded in the Jewish genes" and he theorized about the reasons for the "abnormal" Israeli character.

Channel 2 (Egypt) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas: Holocaust, Massacres Of European Jews Due To Their Function Iin Society As Usurers; Hitler Struck A Deal With The Jews

PA President Mahmoud Abbas said that the massacres to which European Jews were subjected, from the 11th century until the Holocaust, were not because they were Jews, but because of their function in society. "The anti-Jewish [sentiment] was not because of their religion, but because of their function in society, which had to do with usury, banks, and so on," he said in his speech at the Palestinian National Council in Ramallah on April 30.

Palestinian Authority TV – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Saudi Scholar Saad Ibn Abdullah Al-Humayd: What Is Written In 'The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion' Is Translated Into Reality

Saudi scholar Sheikh Saad ibn Abdullah Al-Humayd said that although we have no proof of the authenticity of "The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion," the films produced by Hollywood and "the feverish competition meant to preoccupy people with the arts, with sports, with theater, and with film" is evidence that "The Protocols" are being implemented in reality.

Wesal TV (Saudi Arabia) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Jordanian Friday Sermon By Imam Ahmad Al-Rawashdeh: Allah Gathered The Jews In Palestine So That It Would Be Possible To Annihilate Them; Benjamin Franklin Called To Banish The Jews From America

Imam Ahmad Al-Rawashdeh delivered a Friday sermon at the Old Tila' Al-Ali Mosque in Amman, Jordan, in which he said that "as long as they are dispersed, it is impossible to annihilate the Jews," but that Allah "informed us that He would gather the Jews in one place, so that they could be dealt a mortal blow" and that He would "gather them [in Palestine] so that they can meet their end... because they constitute an epidemic."

The Internet – "Rawashdeh on YouTube" – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Saudi Imam Abdulwahab Al-Omari Prays For Allah To Hasten Annihilation Of Jews, Conversion Of Christians To Islam On Judgment Day

Saudi Imam Abdulwahab Al-Omari said, in a Friday sermon, that Allah turned the Jews into apes and pigs, and that on Judgment Day, they would be the soldiers of the Antichrist. According to Al-Omari, Jesus would descend before Judgment Day, accept the Shari'a, and pursue the Antichrist, killing him at Lod.

The Internet – "Dawa in Bisha on YouTube" – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas Leader Mahmoud Al-Zahhar Recounts Numerous Cases Of Jewish Expulsion From Europe To Demonstrate Trump’s 'Hypocrisy'

Hamas leader Mahmoud Al-Zahhar said in a recent address at the Gaza seat of the Palestinian parliament that "Trump's forefathers" expelled the Jews from numerous countries in Europe in medieval times because they corrupted everything through usury and extortion.

Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Damascus Friday Sermon By Dr. Muhammad Ali Al-Malla: The World Cup Implements The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion By Distracting The Muslims From The Bloodshed In Gaza

In a Friday sermon delivered at the Lala Pasha Mosque in Damascus on June 22, Dr. Muhammad Ali Al-Malla said that the World Cup was part of a plot, outlined in The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, to distract the Arabs and the Muslims from the defiling of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the bloodshed in Gaza.

The Internet – "Lala Pasha Mosque on YouTube" – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Egyptian Scholar Dr. Samir Taqi Al-Din Recommends The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion: No Coincidence That Freud, Sartre, And The Fathers Of Democracy And Atheism Were All Jews

Egyptian scholar Dr. Samir Taqi Al-Din said in a recent address that "it is no coincidence that Freud was a Jew, a Zionist, and a Freemason... that Sartre, the father of existentialism, was a Jew too," and that "the people who came up with the materialistic, secular, atheist ideologies were all Jews."

Al-Rahma TV (Egypt) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Egyptian MP Nashwa Al-Dib: Abolish The 'Shameful' Peace Accords; Zionists Have Been 'Sucking The Blood Of The Children'

During a TV debate on normalization of ties between Egypt and Israel, Egyptian MP Nashwa Al-Dib said "our schoolbooks should go back to referring to it as the 'Zionist entity'... in order to teach our children that this entity is a plunderer of the land, the honor, the holy places, and the resources, and that they have been sucking the blood of the children, and killing our martyrs, our children, our youth, and our mothers for many years."

Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Libyan Researcher Dr. Ali Al-Siba'i: The Treacherous Nature Of The Jews Appears In The Quran; Napoleon Pretended To Convert To Islam

Libyan researcher Dr. Ali Al-Siba'i said that "history informs us that [the Jews] are treacherous and deceitful," and added that "all this vileness, this treachery, this hypocrisy, this deception, and the slaying of prophets, and so on – it is all mentioned in the Quran."

Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Jordanian Archaeologist Mohammad Waheeb Al-Husseini: The Jews Have No Historic Right To The Land, The Zionist Movement Wants To Rule The World

Jordanian Professor of Archaeology Mohammad Waheeb Al-Husseini said that the Zionist movement was aiming, in the long run, "to rule the world, not just Palestine, with Jerusalem as its point of departure."

Palestinian Authority TV – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Libyan Researcher Dr. Ali Al-Siba'i Refers To Jews As 'Apes And Pigs,' Adds: Offensive Jihad Is The Only Way To Smash European And American Colonialism

During an interview on the Turkey-based MB-affiliated Channel 9 TV, Libyan researcher Dr. Ali Al-Siba'i said that the Jihad that terrifies the world today was sanctioned by shari'a law in order to establish justice, and that humanity was relieved of oppression, exploitation, and plundering when Islam "spread its wings throughout the world."

Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Khan Al-Ahmar Friday Sermon By PA Judge Sheikh Muhannad Abu Al-Rumi: The Jews' Rabbis Sanction All Global Corruption

Palestinian Judge Sheikh Muhannad Abu Al-Rumi delivered a Friday sermon at the Palestinian village of Khan Al-Ahmar on October 5. Sheikh Abu Al-Rumi criticized "the peddlers of the Deal of the Century" and said that the liberation of Palestine and the departure of the Jews constitute a "divine decree."

Palestinian Authority TV – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Syrian Cleric Muhammad Bin Shams Al-Din: A Muslim Who Does Not Believe That The Jews And The Christians Are Infidels Is An Infidel Himself And Should Be Excommunicated

Syrian Cleric Sheikh Muhammad Bin Shams Al-Din said that there is a consensus among all Muslim scholars that anyone who does not view the Christians and the Jews as infidels is an infidel himself.

The Internet – "Sheikh Shams Al-Din on YouTube" – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Nation Of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan: Ashkenazi Jews Are Not Semitic; They Have 'Crept Out Of Europe' And Have No Claim To Palestine

During a speech following his return from a visit to Iran, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan denied having referred to Jews as termites, but said that if he had said it, people should have responded by saying "damn right."

The Internet – "Nation of Islam on YouTube" – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Poem Recited By Palestinian Girl At Gaza Conference: The Wild Apes And Miserable Pigs (Jews) Are Destined For Humiliation, Jerusalem Spits Out Their Filth

During a conference held in Gaza on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a Palestinian girl recited a poem that referred to the Jews as wild apes, miserable pigs, and evil creatures destined for humiliation.

Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

French-Algerian Activist Yahia Gouasmi, Founder Of Zahra Center In France: In Five Years, The Smell Of The Zionists Will No Longer Be On This Earth

French-Algerian activist Yahia Gouasmi said that there is "no repentance" for Zionism or for Wahhabism and that Zionism would be "uprooted from the land of Palestine."

The Internet – "gouasmi on YouTube" – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.