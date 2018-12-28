2018 Editor's Picks: MEMRI TV Clips On Calls For Peace And Normalization With Israel

The following are selected MEMRI TV clips of calls for peace and normalization with Israel.



Saudi Researcher Abdelhameed Hakeem: I Visited Jerusalem; Israeli Society Wants Peace

Abdelhameed Hakeem, General Manager of the Jeddah-based Middle East Center for Strategic and Legal Studies, talked about his visit to Ramallah and Jerusalem, in which he met Israeli dignitaries and peace activists, and said that "we agreed that the missing link is the absence of trust" and that "there will never be trust without dialogue."

BBC Arabic (The UK) – December 18, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Liberal Tunisian Party Head Mounir Baator: Normalization Of Ties With Israel Is In Tunisia's Best Interests

Following an incident in which Tunisian MP Ammar Amroussia ripped up an Israeli flag in a parliamentary session, in a push for legislation criminalizing ties with Israel, a Tunisian TV channel held a debate on the issue of normalization of ties between the two countries.

Tunisna TV (Tunisia) – April 19, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Kuwaiti Journalist Ahmed Al-Jarallah: I Support Normalization With Israel; Only Peace Can Kill It

Kuwaiti journalist Ahmed Al-Jarallah, who is the editor-in-chief of the Kuwaiti Al-Seyassah newspaper, said that the Arab world cannot deny Israel's existence and that it should normalize relations and coexist with Israel like the rest of the world.

Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.) – November 28, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Sec.-Gen. Of Chad's Ruling Party Mahamat Zene Bada Defends President Déby's "Courageous" Visit To Israel: We Can Benefit From Learning From Israel; It Is A Normal Thing To Do

In two Friday sermons delivered at the Al-Andalous Islamic Center in Montreal, Canada, in August 2014, Sheikh Sayyed Al-Ghitawi prayed to Allah to "destroy the accursed Jews" and to "kill them one by one."

Télé Chad (Chad) – June 25, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Omani FM Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah: Israel Is A Part Of The Region; The Torah And The Israelite Prophets Emerged In The Middle East

Speaking at the International Institute for Strategic Studies' (IISS) 2018 Manama Dialogue, Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah said: "Israel is one of the countries in the region… Maybe it is time that Israel had the same privileges and duties as other countries."

The Internet – October 27, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Al-Jazeera TV In Rare Criticism Of Qatar: Our Freedom Of Expression Is In Fact Freedom To Normalize Relations With Israel

Al-Jazeera TV show host Nazih Al-Ahdab expressed his frustration at Qatar's reception of Israeli delegations participating in sports events.

Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) – October 26, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Saudi Journalist Mishal Al-Sudairy Criticizes Palestinian Leaders For Multiple Missed Opportunities For Peace

In a June 13 TV interview, Saudi journalist Mishal Al-Sudairy recounted the history of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, from Mufti Hajj Amin Al-Husseini, who allied himself with Hitler in WWII, through his successor Ahmad Al-Shukeiri, who "lived his entire life in five-star hotels and fought through microphones," to Yasser Arafat, who, in contrast to Egypt and Jordan, rejected negotiations with Israel.

MBC TV (Saudi Arabia) – June 13, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

UAE Business Magnate Khalaf Al-Habtoor: We Want Peace With Israel And Should Allow Israelis To Participate In Sports Events In The Arab World

UAE business magnate Khalaf Al-Habtoor said that he believed Israelis should be allowed to participate in sports events in the Arab world. "Let them play. We in the Arab world want to have peace with Israel in the future," he said.

The Internet – "Al-Habtoor on Twitter" – March 2, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil: We Are Not Opposed To Israel's Existence Or Right To Security

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil came under fire after a TV interview in which he said that normalization of relations with Israel was "not an ideological issue" and that "we are not opposed to the existence of Israel and to its right to security."

Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) – December 26, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Debate About Normalization Of Ties Between Gulf States And Israel: Iran Is The Real Enemy; Israel Should Be Part Of The Anti-Iranian Alliance

During a debate on Al-Hurra TV (U.S.) that aired on November 9, 2018, Saudi journalist Muhammad Al-Osaimi said that Iran is the "obvious and real enemy" of the Arab states.

Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.) – November 9, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.