10 REASONS TO MAKE AN END-OF-YEAR DONATION TO MEMRI

1. PROVIDE VITAL INFORMATION FOR COUNTERTERRORISM EFFORTS BY U.S. AND WESTERN GOVERNMENTS

Every day, MEMRI assists officials in the U.S. and other governments, militaries, legislatures, law enforcement, and more, by relaying urgent information about threats it finds, including concerning "lone-wolf" threats and incidents. Every day, they request MEMRI reports and analyses to help them better understand the Middle East and confront the growing threat from radical Islam.



2. PROMOTE ARAB REFORM

The MEMRI Reform Project monitors proponents of reform in the Arab and Muslim world and the obstacles they face in advancing their cause. Provides reformists with a platform from which they can reach out to their societies and to religious, political, and educational leaders, and seeks out emerging reformists and moderates, while also providing Western policy makers with a solid basis for long-term strategic plans aimed at supporting this effort. By supporting reformists, MEMRI helps to advance counter-radicalization efforts.



3. ANALYZE, MONITOR, AND GIVE ALERTS ON JIHAD TERRORISM

The MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project examines trends in jihadi tactics and methods and monitors clerics who sanction terror in the name of Islam. MEMRI monitors the online activity of ISIS and of potential and actual "lone wolf" jihadis and their sympathizers, providing governments and their branches, including law enforcement, with urgent threat information in real time.



4. RESEARCH, DOCUMENT, AND ACT AGAINST ARAB AND IRANIAN ANTISEMITISM

MEMRI monitors and documents antisemitic content, including Holocaust denial, blood libels, and conspiracy theories, in the Arab and Iranian media and in sermons across the Middle East and Europe. For nearly a decade, the MEMRI Lantos Archives on Antisemitism has been examining Middle East media for examples of antisemitism, collecting the world's largest repository of content on this subject, featuring materials from Arabic, Farsi, Urdu/Pashtu, and Dari media. The Project’s annual event on Capitol Hill ensures continued attention to Middle East antisemitism in the highest levels of U.S. policymaking.



5. TRACK IRANIAN MISSLE ACTIVITY AND ANTI-U.S. STATEMENTS

The MEMRI Iran Media Project monitors statements by Iranian officials about the regime's nuclear and missile programs, its adherence to the nuclear deal, anti-U.S. statements by regime officials, its support for terror organizations in the region and terrorist attacks worldwide, its growing regional status, power struggles between its ideological and pragmatic camps, and more.



6. EXPOSE PALESTINIAN INCITEMENT

MEMRI exposes the ongoing Palestinian incitement against Israel and Jews, and monitors official praise for Palestinian stabbing and other attacks – including by Palestinian Authority (PA) President Abbas – and tracks calls for renewed violence and the continuing incitement to terrorism and praise for terrorists on media and social media – including by West Bank and Gaza organizations receiving funding from the U.S. In 2016, MEMRI research on PA payments to terrorists prompted some Western governments to reexamine the aid that they provide to the PA.



7. TRACK AND CONFRONT CYBER JIHAD

With its cutting-edge research, the MEMRI Cyber Jihad Lab project monitors jihadist use of the Internet – including social media and encrypted communication technology for the purpose of indoctrination and recruitment – and translates cyber jihad content originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and Africa, and tracks and analyzes jihadi hacking activity. MEMRI's language expertise and its knowledge of the subject matter bolster Western governments' ability to confront this growing threat.



8. TRANSLATE RUSSIAN ACTIVITY

MEMRI's Russian Media Studies Project monitors and translates Russian media – print, broadcast, and online – in order to provide Western officials, and the public at large, with tools to understand Russia’s political discourse, vision, aims, and political scene. It examines the implications of Russia’s involvement in the Middle East and its potential challenges to U.S. national security interests in the region.



9. SERVE AS A RESOURCE FOR ACADEMIA

MEMRI regularly assists more than 500 institutes of higher learning worldwide, providing reports for the support of academic research on the Middle East and on terrorism. Every day, new requests for our research are received from students and faculty worldwide.



10. ENHANCE AND ENRICH MEDIA COVERAGE OF THE MIDDLE EAST AND SOUTH ASIA

Leading media outlets, print, broadcast, and online – including The Washington Post, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, NBC, ABC, FOX, CNN, and others, as well as hundreds of foreign newspapers and Internet news sites around the world – request MEMRI research every day, so as to help educate more of the world about the challenges emanating from the Middle East and South Asia.

