WARNING – GRAPHIC: ISIS Affiliate In Syria Publishes Photos Of A Thief's Hand Being Cut Off

On January 30, 2017, the Khalid bin Al-Walid Army (formerly the Al-Yarmouk Martyrs Brigade) posted photos showing the amputation of a man's hand who was convicted of theft.
The incident took place in the village of Nafi'a in the Yarmouk basin. The Khalid bin Al-Walid Army is an affiliate of the Islamic State (ISIS) and operates in southern Syria and the Yarmouk basin.
The photos were released on the group's Telegram channel,[1] and hosted on justpaste.it
The group recently released a video detailing some of the activities of its religious police, or hisba.[2]
[1] Telegram.me/Jaysh Khalid bin Al-Walid 4, January 30, 2017.
[2] See MEMRI JTTM report ISIS Affiliate In Syria Releases Video Documenting The Activity Of Its Religious Police, January 16, 2017.