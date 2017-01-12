In Video, ISIS's Ninawa Province Glorifies Local, Foreign Martyrdom Operations, Features Drone Footage Of The Operations, Shows Execution of 'Spies'
On January 3, 2016 the Islamic State (ISIS) information bureau in Ninawa province released a 40-minute video titled "Procession of Light" glorifying the martyrdom operations in the battle for Mosul that were carried out by local and foreign fighters, among them one from Russia. The video also features...
The full text of this post is available to subscribers.
Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI
.
Subscribe Today
Members receive daily updates on imminent and potential threats by terrorists, extremist organizations, and individuals worldwide.
Read More
The Cyber & Jihad Lab
Read More
The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.