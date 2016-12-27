Taliban Statement Marks 37th Anniversary Of Soviet Invasion, Warns 'American Invaders And Their Allies... To Take Heed From The Fate Of The Soviet Invaders'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On December 26, 2016, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban's shadow government) issued a statement marking the 37th anniversary of the Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan.[1] The statement praised the jihad against the Soviets at the time, and warned the U.S. and its allies that they too will be defeated.

Following is the text of the statement, in the original English:

"Thirty-seven years ago today on the 6th of Jaddi 1358 (Hijri Solar) [December 24, 1979], the Soviet Union launched a military invasion of our beloved homeland, Afghanistan.

"The military invasion against our poor defenseless people by the international idol of communism put our nation in at a terrifying crossroads. While looking at their weak state and strength of the enemy, if they were to choose surrender in front of the communist infidelity, they [would have] faced the prospect of elimination of their creed, religious values and Afghan culture as well as the danger of losing the upcoming generations to absolute misguidance and irreligiosity like the other Muslims nations ravaged by communism. And if they were to choose empty-handed resistance against a powerful foe, then they would have to face heavy casualties, hardships, migrations and losses. Our believing nation began armed jihad against the Soviet superpower in defense of their religion and beliefs and with the blessing of 14-year jihad and immense sacrifices, they defeated the communist atheism and shielded their nation and the world from this deadly plague.

"Today, some deviate and superficial people consider the Afghan jihad against the Soviets as a futile harmful war. However, they do not realize that had the Afghan nation surrendered to the comprehensive communist invasion and accepted their atheist ideology and beliefs, what would their condition be today? It is known that today this nation would not have understood the proper beliefs and actions of Islam and like other communism ravaged Muslim nations, they would have lost their history and deviated from Islam ideologically, politically, educationally, culturally, economically and in all other aspects of life.

"All praise belong to Allah that our nation chose worldly hardships, suffering and sacrifices and saved themselves and the upcoming generations from everlasting destruction.

"On the anniversary of Soviet invasion on 6th of Jaddi – just as we condemn the dreadful tyrannical occupation of the Soviet invaders – we remind the American invaders and their allies of today to take heed from the fate of the Soviets. Just as the Soviet forces knelt before this nation with all their might and wealth, the Americans will also follow in their footsteps. Instead of further testing [their strength] and prolonging the occupation, think about how to quickly end your tyrannical invasion. Leave the Afghan nation to live a life of peace and security so [as] to heal the wounds caused by the thirty-year war..."

