Taliban Spokesman Responds To President Trump: Afghanistan Will Be The Graveyard Of The American Empire

On August 22, 2017, the official Taliban English Telegram channel posted a response from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid[1] to President Trump's August 21, 2017, speech pertaining to U.S. strategy in Afghanistan.[2] President Trump pledged to fight on in Afghanistan, including through increasing the number of troops and changing the rules of engagement, and made veiled threats to Pakistan for providing sanctuary to insurgent fighters and terrorists. The Taliban spokesman responded by promising that the jihad against the U.S. would continue until the last American soldier leaves Afghanistan, and rejected the U.S. administration's claim that the Taliban constitutes a threat to U.S. national security. The response is consistent with the Taliban's current position with regard to the U.S.[3]

The following excerpts from Zabihullah Mujahid's response to President Trump have been lightly edited for clarity:

"It seems America is not yet ready to end the longest war in its history. Instead of trying to understand the reality on the ground, it still arrogantly believes in its force and might… so long as a single American soldier remains in our homeland and American leaders continue to tread the path of war, we shall also sustain our Jihad against them…

"Freeing the land of Afghanistan from the American occupation is our religious obligation and national duty… America should have thought about withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan instead of continuing the war. As Trump stated 'Americans are weary of the long war in Afghanistan,' we shall cast further worry onto them and force American officials to accept realities…

"If America does not withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, the day will soon come when Afghanistan shall be transformed into a graveyard for the American Empire, and the American leaders can understand this concept. Afghanistan is not a threat to anyone and neither has anyone been harmed from our soil. Baseless allegations, and falling under the influence of intelligence agencies' propaganda, are the source of all misery and war."