Taliban Releases Statement Stressing Group's Policy Of Sparing Civilian Lives

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On June 18, 2017, the Taliban released a statement titled "Important Points in IEA Deputy Amir's Audio Message." The statement, by Deputy Amir Sirajuddin Haqqani, focused on his recent comments which highlight the Taliban's policy of avoiding civilian casualties. Haqqani claims that there were multiple opportunities in the past to target high-ranking officials, but that these plans had been jettisoned in order to spare the lives of civilians. Haqqani also blamed the Afghani government for trying to create religious, ethnic, linguistic, and geographic divides in order to break the unity of the Afghan people.

The following report will include excerpts from the statement, in the original English

"The Department of Prevention of Civilian Casualties in the organizational set-up of the Islamic Emirate has been established in order to practically implement the policy and instructions of the leaders of the Islamic Emirate. But, unfortunately, the officials of the stooge Administration have always blamed Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate for being involved in such incidents.

"The matter is that they want to conceal their own failure by resorting to such tactics. Apart from that, they want to discredit Mujahideen and create gap between Mujahideen and the people. But, our people cannot be deceived any longer.

"These stooge officials have forgotten that the resistance against the invaders and their puppets in the past 16 year did not and could not continue without cooperation of the people. It is the support of the Afghan Mujahid nation with the Islamic Emirate that the invaders and their stooges are facing defeat today. In our view, the wicked and brutal acts such as explosions in public places are conspiracies of the secret colonialist circles which are carried out by them from time to time.

"Furthermore, the stooge Administration is openly trying to create religious, ethnic, linguistic and geographical differences among faithful Afghan nation on the behest of their masters and on the basis of their wicked plan to erode the existing unity, so that the Afghans do not maintain a cohesive voice and power against the invaders.

"The Islamic Emirate is standing in the front line of protecting religious and national values of the people and they consider it as their religious obligation and responsibility. Certainly, in a time when the efforts and sacrifices of the Mujahideen shall have borne fruit, then the entire Afghan nation will surely celebrate and appreciate the sacrifices and efforts of Mujahideen and feel a sense of real joy."