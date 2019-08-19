Taliban Mark 100th Anniversary Of Afghan Victory Day Against British Rule, Say: 'Gaining Independence Today – Like Yesterday – Requires Jihad In The Path Of Allah'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On August 17, 2019,the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement to mark the centennial of the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919, signed on August 19, 1919, by which Afghanistan gained independence from British colonial rule.

Following is the text of the statement:

Afghanistan "Is On The Path Towards Completing Another Monumental Struggle Of Freedom From American Imperialism In The 21st Century"

"The centennial of Afghanistan gaining independence from the British colonialists will be celebrated on 28th of Assad of the Hijri solar calendar [corresponding with August 19, 2019]. Exactly a century earlier our righteous mujahid predecessors gained freedom from the British occupiers after long drawn-out battles, and as a result Afghanistan became a shining beacon on how to attain freedom from Western imperialists for oppressed people worldwide.

"Sovereignty or political freedom is the God-given right of every nation. A people can only become a peer of others when they are independent in their political actions. Even though some people in the current world order only care about worldly interests and do not give much thought to spiritual values such as independence, freedom and sovereignty... The reality is that the most valued treasure possessed by humanity remains their spiritual values. It is this spirituality that distinguishes humans from other living beings because they seemingly have no other superiority over other beings in worldly matters.

"Even as our Muslim nation remains one of the most underdeveloped in worldly matters due to constant foreign invasions... its spiritual chest is overflowing with riches and pride. Our nation is not only the first to gain independence from the British colonialists but also holds the honor of shattering the Soviet Union and freeing itself from the shackles of communism in the 20th century, and is on the path towards completing another monumental struggle of freedom from American imperialism in the 21st century."

"All Segments Of The Mujahid Afghan Nation Must Rise To Fulfill Their Religious And Moral Obligation; They Must Back The Mujahideen"

"Now as we are approaching a centennial of independence from British colonialism, this opportunity must be used by our younger generation to diligently study the history of their mujahid forefathers so that they may comprehend that freedom is such an immeasurable blessing that our forefathers fought great prolonged battles over it against British imperialism. And as today the valiant grandchildren [i.e., the Taliban fighters] of this believing nation have presented their heads as offering, they understand full well that a Muslim nation can only live a life of honor when they are independent and free from influence of infidel occupiers.

"Our younger generation must understand that we are caught in the exact same situation as a century earlier. Invaders have again entered our homeland, have usurped our freedom and territorial integrity, have installed puppets like Shah Shuja [who ruled from 1803-1809] over the people and have taken control over all affairs of our country. The only difference between then and now is the change in names and faces.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan believes that gaining independence today – like yesterday – requires jihad in the path of Allah and support of national insurrection. All segments of the mujahid Afghan nation must rise to fulfil their religious and moral obligation. They must back the mujahideen with complete sincerity and everything at their disposal and throw their complete support behind this freedom-blessing jihad so that with the help of Allah Almighty and selfless sacrifices of the mujahideen, our homeland is rescued from occupation and this honorable nation blessed with true freedom and sovereignty."

Source: AlemarahEnglish.com, August 17, 2019.