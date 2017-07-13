Taliban Calls U.S. Troop Surge A Failed Strategy, Says It's Open To Discussing Security Concerns With U.S. Officials

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On July 11, 2017, the Taliban released a statement on its English-language website Alemarah-English.com titled "Surge of troops, a failed strategy." According to the statement, the U.S. has not learned its lesson regarding its presence in Afghanistan, and that an influx of troops would not ameliorate security matters but would instead result in more carnage. The statement argues that in the time that American troops have been stationed in Afghanistan, opium cultivation has surged and ethnic tensions among Afghans have been on the rise.

In one portion of the statement, the Taliban appears to extend an invitation to U.S. officials to discuss security concerns with the Taliban: "If you think that your country is facing security threat from Afghanistan or you have any concern, this issue is open to discussion. Come; sit with us, so that we will discuss end of occupation and your concerns."

The following report will include the text of the statement.

"Unfortunately, America has not yet learnt lesson from her past 16 years of occupation and futile war in Afghanistan, still trying to impose on the Afghans a stooge system based on warlordism and to prolong the occupation by increasing the number of troops. It is clear that influx of troops cannot guarantee victory of the invaders but will only result in prolonging the war and bloodshed.

"The presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan in the past one and a half decade has brought about nothing to the Afghans except instability, poverty and destruction. Oppression and corruption has now morphed into a despicable culture in the presence of invaders. Opium cultivation has increased. Moreover, they flare up ethnic and geographical differences among the Afghans. In short, a question arises that despite the invaders and their allies appealing slogans in the past few years, have the problems of the people decreased or are increasing? A country cannot make progress merely by songs and immoral TV serials nor can such bring prosperity to the people.

"The Americans should come to know that use of force and coercion does not work. They should end their occupation. The figures imposed by the invaders on the Afghan nation are those who are not familiar with beliefs and traditions of the Afghans or they are themselves part of the ongoing injustices. By providing four billion dollars (yearly) you have assembled some Afghans under the name of national army and police as hired killers, cashing in on their (poor economic) condition to fight against their freedom-loving people and you are still bent on doing so.

"Independence of the country and establishment of a system based on Islamic belief and national values is the legitimate and human right of the Afghans. This cunning game should come to an end that you view your invasion and occupation of the soil of Afghanistan as being legitimate while consider the Islamic resistance of the Afghans for independence as illegitimate!!! The solution of the problem does not lie in telling the faith-loving and freedom-loving Afghans to stop the war of independence and only then you will consider withdrawal of troops. The Afghans do tell you that when you will draw your hand from occupation and admit the legitimate rights of the Afghan people.

"If you think that your country is facing security threat from Afghanistan or you have any concern, this issue is open to discussion. Come; sit with us, so that we will discuss end of occupation and your concerns. But, if your motive is continuation of the occupation in Afghanistan and deprivation of the Afghan Muslim nation from establishing an Islamic system, this is neither acceptable nor feasible. You should realize this reality."