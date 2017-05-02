Taliban Announces Preparations For 'Operation Mansouri' Spring Offensive

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On April 28, 2017, the Taliban announced, on its English-language website, its plans for its upcoming annual spring offensive, Operation Mansouri.[1] The announcement explains that the name of the offensive commemorates the late Mullah Akhtar Muhammad Mansour, who, it says, helped the mujahideen achieve numerous victories. Mullah Akhtar was a Taliban leader who wielded a lot of power; in addition to heading the leadership council, he was the final authority on political, religious, and military affairs. According to the statement, this year's spring offensive differs from previous ones in that it will be conducted "with a twin-tracked political and military approach."

The following report highlights the main points of the statement.

"In the political sphere:

"In those areas that have been cleansed from the enemy and under the full control of the Mujahideen, particular attention will be paid to establishing mechanisms for social justice and development so that our people can live a secure and prosperous life.

"In cleansed districts and areas state-building will earnestly proceed and institutions will be erected to secure the social, security and legal rights of the citizens.

"In all the conquered areas special dawah [preaching] and propagation apparatus will be set up to help those deceived by the enemy see the truth of our struggle, relinquish their opposition and return back to their villages and their people.

"In the military sphere:

"In those areas where the Mujahideen do not have full control, the enemy will be targeted, harassed, killed, or captured until they are compelled to abandon their few remaining posts.

"The main focus of Operation Mansouri will be on foreign forces, their military and intelligence infrastructure and in eliminating their internal mercenary apparatus.

"These operations will involve conventional attacks, guerrilla warfare, complex martyrdom attacks, insider attacks, and use of IEDs to achieve their objectives. With the help of Allah Almighty.

"During these operations the Mujahideen will be required to scrutinize their targets and places so as to minimize civilian casualties paying heed to the principles of necessity and proportionality."