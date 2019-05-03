Syrian Rebels' Operation Room Releases Pictorial Report Showing Use Of Armed Drone To Bomb Syrian Military Position

print
May 3, 2019

The full text of this post is available to subscribers.
Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Reports

February 21, 2020

Muslim Liberal Mansour Al-Hadj: Muslims Must Denounce The Absurd Notion That The Coronavirus Outbreak And Other Natural Disasters Are Allah’s Revenge On The Unbelievers

February 21, 2020

Defense Expert Goltz: Syria Proves The Futility Of Attempts To Resurrect The Yalta System

February 20, 2020

In Iraq, At Least 10 Attacks On U.S.- Led Forces Since Soleimani's Killing; Shi'ite Militias Ramp Up Threats

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More