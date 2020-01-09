Snapchat Account Documents Use Of Heavy Weapons By Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) In Syria, Ridicules Iranian Strikes On U.S. Positions In Iraq

Platform: Snapchat

Account: Abu Huthayfa Al-Qalamouni[1]

Additional Details: On January 8, 2020, the Abu Huthayfa Al-Qalamouni Snapchat account posted its first video in over a month. A link to this account was shared by the Telegram channel of pro-rebel reporter Ahmad Rahal.

The Snapchat video first shows a fighter firing a large weapon as unseen individuals in the background say "Allahu Akbar."; the upper left corner features the emblem of the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-affiliated "Battles News Channel" and text across the bottom states: "A nation that will not be defeated despite oppression and abuse. The revolution continues."

Next in the video, men silently reassemble new munitions from spent shells. At the upper right is the emblem of the HTS media arm Ebaa' News Agency.[2]

The rest of the video show the use of various heavy weapons.

The video concludes with a statement ridiculing Iran's January 8 missile attack on bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces: ''The losses at an American base resulting from the Iranian attacks include: 12 tea cups, 6 plastic plates, 6 forks, 5 spoons, a gas stove, a pair of plastic slippers (may God honor you), half a kilo of sugar, two stacks of bread, and two cans of sardines bought with credit at the Salih Al-Samman Shop."