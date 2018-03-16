Saudi Court Begins Trial Of Six ISIS Members Accused Of Planning To Kill Foreigners From U.S., Denmark, And France

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On March 15, 2018, the Saudi daily newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported that a court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, had begun hearing the case of six Saudi members of the Islamic State (ISIS) accused of shooting at a Danish citizen and planning to kill U.S. citizens in the city of Tabouk, Saudi Arabia, of planning to kill a French woman in Tayma'a province, and of planning to kill a secret service agent and a former government official in other locations.

According to the paper, which did not identify these individuals, the first suspect, in collaboration with the second and third, acted based on orders he had received from ISIS commanders to shoot the Danish man, who sustained severe injuries in the shooting. The first suspect, the paper noted, also promoted ISIS, encouraged people to assist it financially, used the ISIS emblem as his Twitter profile image, and attempted to go to Syria to join ISIS.

Moreover, he also pledged his loyalty to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, planned with his brother and the second suspect to target a former official with an explosive device or suicide belt as well as targeting a secret service agent and a patrol vehicle. Furthermore, he had also requested a fatwa from an ISIS religious official for permission to kill a secret service agent who had arrested ISIS members in Al-Hassa.

In addition to these charges, the first suspect has also been charged with encouraging ISIS members in Saudi Arabia to form cells comprising three individuals to carry out terrorist attacks inside the country, planned to identify pilots in the Saudi Air Force and agents in the secret service in order to assassinate them, and encouraged the fourth suspect to assassinate U.S. citizens.

The second suspect, according to the paper, has been charged with planning and firing at the Danish man, carrying out other terrorism operations, and designing a logo encouraging Saudis to revoke their allegiance to the king.

The third suspect has been charged with collaborating to assassinate the Danish man for his role in filming the operation and sending the clip to the first suspect via Telegram, as well as with collaborating with others to assassinate a former official.

The paper further noted that the fourth, fifth, and sixth suspects have been charged with attempting to travel to Syria and Yemen to join ISIS, planning to kill a French woman during her visit to a historic site in Tayma'a province, and supporting a terrorist organization and commending its operations.

The paper mentioned that the prosecutor has asked for the death penalty for the first, second, and third suspects and for "harsh" punishment for the rest to deter them and others from committing these types of crimes.

Source: Aawsat.com, March 16, 2018.