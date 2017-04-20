Salafi-Jihadi Campaign Against Muslim Participation In French Presidential Elections

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

In recent weeks, the French radical Islamist community on social media has been active in preaching against voting in the 2017 French presidential elections. In anticipation of the first round of voting, which will be held on April 23, members of the Muslim community are posting pamphlets and posters on the internet reminding Muslims that jihadi scholars strictly forbid participation in Western democratic electoral processes.



Image shared on Twitter shows French voter card being burned (Twitter.com/Icipuislabas, March 3, 2017)

For Islamists, the question of the religious legitimacy of democratic elections and the status of those participating in it is a crucial one. This question stems from the concept of hakimiyyah – the principle of Allah's exclusive power and right to govern, legislate, and pass judgement. It is the focus of intense religious debate and is one of the main points of contention between jihadis and other Islamist movements. The condemnation of any participation in the elections is based on the idea that the power to legislate and judge is a unique right of Allah, making anyone who legislates on his own guilty of usurping divine power and substituting himself for Allah. This has led jihadis to brand Western and Arab leaders as tawaghit – objects of idolatry that have substituted themselves with Allah by ruling outside the framework of the shari'a. While many religious issues distinguish the Salafi-jihadis from other Muslims, the condemnation of participation in elections is one that is both fundamental and easy to communicate.



French female user on Twitter preaches against the elections and boasts that she painted the candidate posters with the word Tawaghit (Twitter.com/Icipuislabas, April 14, 2017)

Moreover, jihadis view French Muslim citizens as disenfranchised and therefore more susceptible to arguments condemning the democratic process and the political class. This fact is especially true for the French Muslim youth already living in a cultural environment where Salafi language and ideas have taken root. Thus, beyond the strictly ideological aspect, the French election, like all media events, is used here as a platform to draw more and more Muslims to jihadi ideology. The French-speaking Salafis offer themselves as an alternative to the state endorsed "Islam of France," which is respectful of the democratic and secular values of the Republic, and to the Muslim Brotherhood movement, which is losing support in France due to its failure to adequately represent and defend the interests of French Muslims.

Following are several examples from social media illustrating the importance that French-speaking Salafi-jihadis attribute to preaching against Muslims participating in the democratic process. Both Al-Qaeda and ISIS supporters are included in the following examples despite their differences on specific aspects of this issue.

The four posters seen above produced and shared by "The Most Trustworthy Handhold, Monotheism"[1] Telegram channel and Facebook page on April 17. The posters quote multiple passages from the Koran and hadith to argue against voting. The first poster states: "Democracy means sovereignty of the people, the law of the people by the people and their representatives. Islam says that sovereignty belongs to Allah alone, and the law can be [issued] by none other than Allah. Your vote gives legislation rights to [people] other than Allah. Democracy is a different religion." The last poster shows a statue of Marianne, the symbol of the French republic, on fire with the caption: "The Idol Marianne."

Calling For Muslims To Not Vote

On April 17, the "Fiqh al-Waqi'" Telegram channel and Facebook page, dedicated to spreading jihadi ideology, posted: "To all our brothers and sisters in France: we call upon you to not vote in the upcoming elections."

On April 17, Facebook user Ibn Al Mukalah wrote: "He or she who votes must understand this well: You will be responsible for the humiliation of Muslims and responsible for the blood that will be shed. These leaders you see them as nice guys (or girls) but they are true hypocrites whose goal is to destroy Islam."

"The Most Trustworthy Handhold, Monotheism" group also shared posters and several messages calling for Muslims not to vote in the elections and to join in the effort to preach to other Muslims: "There is only one week before the vote starts. Do not forget, brothers and sisters, to share the posters we made. Share them on social media, and send them by mail and MMS... Keep in mind the reward for those who prevent disbelief from spreading!"

"Democracy Is The Religion Of The West"

The picture above was shared on Twitter by a French jihadi currently in Syria and reads: "Democracy is the religion of the West." This opinion is shared by many jihadi supporters online.

A Telegram channel preaching jihadi religious positions posted on April 17: "He who participates in the vote of the 'Democracy' religion to elect the taghut president who will judge with man-made laws and not Allah's law, will have lost his faith and will no longer be considered a Muslim. He will have, by his action, disbelieved in Allah and given him an equal."

The Status Of Voting In Elections

On April 18, a Telegram channel preaching Salafi ideology called "Precious thoughts" posted a fatwa by jihadi scholar and Al-Qaeda ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi translated to French concerning the status of those who voted in the Turkish elections. After reminding readers that voting is totally forbidden, Al-Maqdisi distinguishes between different motives that bring people to participate in elections, thus not judging all Muslims who vote as having abandoned Islam. This is the key difference between ISIS and Al-Qaeda on this issue, being that ISIS totally rejects any and all participation in the democratic process.

"The Most Trustworthy Handhold, Monotheism" posted on April 17: "There are many words [religious texts] stating that he who judges or asks to be judged by someone other than Allah is a disbeliever. So what of a person who votes for someone who will judge by a law other than the law of Allah? Any reasonable person will understand that this person has the same status and is thus a disbeliever."

French Al-Qaeda supporters discussed voting in a closed jihadi chat room. One user wrote: "To vote is to choose a disbeliever as a leader; it means you recognize their laws, their republic, [and] that accept to submit [to them]..." Another user responded: "Open the Koran. It says one should keep his distance from the taghut."

The tenth issue of the French-language ISIS magazine "Dar al-Islam," published August 2016, featured a fatwa calling for the murder of young French Salafi preacher Rachid Abou Houdeyfa on charges of apostasy. According to the magazine, Houdeyfa " called to vote in the French elections and to participate in the democratic system on his Facebook page."

Voting As Polytheism

This unsigned poster is shared regularly on social media and states: "Careful! To vote for man-made law is shirk [polytheism]"

Twitter exchanges in French where several users express that "Democracy is polytheism, and to vote is to adhere to it."

Facebook user Umm Muqqadim shared this poster showing the burning of a voter card with the Koranic quote "Judgement is Allah's alone."