Rocket Attack On Iraqi Military Base Hosting U.S. Troops In Northern Baghdad

print
August 15, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

August 16, 2020

Following UAE-Israel Agreement, ISIS Posters Threaten UAE, Israel, Urge Jihad To Reconquer Jerusalem

August 16, 2020

Prominent ISIS Supporter Shares Video Of Children Reciting Verses Urging Muslims To Fight Jihad

August 16, 2020

ISIS Supporters Release Video Vowing Revenge For Deaths Of Leaders

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN

Contribute