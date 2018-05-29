Radical Pakistani Cleric: 'Cure For Backwardness Of Muslim Ummah Is Jihad'

print
May 29, 2018


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

March 24, 2020

Salafi-Jihadi Ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi Argues Coronavirus Validates Jihadi Narrative: Sharia Law Is The Solution

March 24, 2020

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): University of Calgary Student Communicates With ISIS Widows In Al-Hol Camp On Facebook

March 24, 2020

After Attack On Turkish Forces In Idlib, Al-Qaeda Supporters Threaten Turkish Soldiers, Declare Them Apostates

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More