Profile Of Belgian 'Verviers Cell' ISIS Operative Tarik Jadaoun

On May 17, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a new video featuring several Western fighters calling for Muslims around the world to carry out attacks on Western targets.[1] One of the speakers is a well-known jihadi originally from Verviers, Belgium – Tarik Jadaoun, a.k.a. Abou Hamza Al-Belgiki, a.k.a Abou Dujana Al-Belgiki, a.k.a Abou Abbas Al-Belgiki; additionally, he has a dozen or so online aliases. Jadoaun was the subject of a MEMRI report in January 2015 after he was mistakenly reported dead by Western authorities.[2] His current whereabouts are unknown.

The following report is a profile of Tarik Jadaoun.

Tarik Jadaoun selfie from 2016, in the Mosul, Iraq area.

Tarik Jadaoun, in video released May 17, 2016, allegedly in Mosul.

On May 6, 2017, a notification that three men were wanted by French police in connection with an imminent ISIS terror threat to France was leaked to Western media; one of the men was Tarik Jadaoun. On May 8, jihadi supporters in a French-speaking Al-Qaeda Telegram chatroom discussed his whereabouts,[3] praised him, and prayed for his success in targeting France. It should be noted that targeting the West is an element of rapprochement between Al-Qaeda and ISIS supporters around the world.

The wanted notice sent out by French Police for an imminent terror threat on French soil.

Members of Al-Qaeda chat room on Telegram discuss Tarik Jadaoun's whereabouts, May 8, 2017.

Background

Tarik Jadaoun, ISIS fighter and media operative, was born in 1988 in the town of Verviers, Belgium. He joined ISIS in June 2014, leaving Belgium on the pretense of a family vacation in Morocco, where his family is from; a few days later, he posted photos on his Facebook account showing that he had arrived in Syria, presumably after flying to Turkey and crossing into the northern Aleppo countryside where a group of French-speaking fighters were deployed. Even before he joined ISIS, he was very active on social media, up until the summer of 2016.

Jadaoun with friends in Verviers in 2014 before he joined ISIS.

Prior to his immigration, he had been in contact with several individuals who later joined ISIS and played various roles, including participating in the November 13, 2015 Paris and March 22, 2016 Brussels terror attacks. While he does not appear to be the most intelligent or articulate of French-speaking jihadis, he is determined and completely indoctrinated, and he is also battle-hardened in real combat experience in Syria and Iraq. He may also have field experience in undercover operations in Europe, in addition to contact with support networks.

2014: Joining French-Speaking ISIS Fighters In Syria

The ISIS group that Jadaoun joined once arriving in Syria is known for having carried out numerous war crimes, including executions and public display of beheaded prisoners in the center plaza of the town of Azaz, Syria. Core members of this group included another Belgian fighter, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who went on to become the operational commander of the November 13, 2015 Paris attacks, along with Charaffe Al-Mouadan wo is believed to have participating in coordinating the attacks from Syria; the cell that Abaaoud set up to carry out attacks in Europe following Western involvement in the fight against ISIS has been called by media and authorities the "Verviers Cell."[4] Jadaoun is believed to have been a member of the Verviers Cell. According to information provided in 2016 to police by a former French ISIS fighter, Jadaoun was now replacing Abaaoud in organizing ISIS attacks in the West.[5]

Abdelhamid Abaaoud featured in the eight issue of the French-language ISIS magazine Dar al-Islam

2015: The Verviers Cell

In the wake of the January 2015 Charlie Hebdo and kosher supermarket terror attacks in Paris, Belgian security forces raided an ISIS hideout in Verviers which resulted in the deaths of two ISIS operatives – at first mistakenly identified by Belgian authorities as Tarik Jadoun and Redwane Hajaoui. Hajaoui, also a Belgian of Moroccan origin, is a friend of Jadaoun's and likely facilitated his joining ISIS; his current whereabouts are unknown. It seems that the Verviers raid set back the plans of Abaaoud and his superiors for a massive terror attack in Western Europe; the plans were subsequently modified and adapted to the new situation of ISIS undercover operatives in Europe. Abaaoud and several other members of the Verviers cell had extensive knowledge of networks in Belgium and Paris, facilitating security, communications, logistics, weapons supply, and so on. Presumably, some of the operatives who had been deployed to Europe had to return to Syria to avoid Western intelligence monitoring. Thus, Jadaoun may have been deployed to Europe and returned to Syria; if so, this would increase the likelihood that he is now back in the West for a second mission.

2016: Front Line Experience, ISIS Media And Friendship With Aoumeur

Beginning in the summer of 2014, according to information he shared on social media, Jadaoun received military training, and was deployed on the frontlines of ISIS where he participated in several combat missions.[6] His ongoing online activity since then revealed that he was deployed to the area in and around Mosul, Iraq, most notably in the town of Biji, where he seems to have been garrisoned for some time. Several videos that he filmed on his phone show him alongside Lofti Aoumeur, aka Abu Anuar Al-Belgiki, another ISIS operative from Verviers.

Amoueur (left) in his last known video appearance, with Tariq Jadaoun

Aoumeur, who had served in the Belgian army as a combat medic, appeared in several ISIS videos and was a prominent spokesman in ISIS's French-language media activity.[7] In August 2016, around the time when Jadaoun also stopped appearing online, the ISIS province of Dijlah in Iraq released a photo and, later, a video of of Aoumeur delivering a message before carrying out a suicide attack. Aoumeur and Jadaoun regularly appeared together in clips they filmed with their phones and shared online. In In the spring and summer of 2016, both men were in Mosul, likely having been promoted to more senior positions in ISIS.[8] It is important to note the relationship between these two ISIS members, and to note that while footage allegedly showing Aoumeur's suicide attack was released, there was never any hard evidence that he had died.[9]

Screenshot from a phone video filmed by Jadaoun in Biji, Iraq, in 2016.

Online Activity

Beginning in 2014, Jadaoun's online activity was aimed reporting and sharing his experiences and communicating with friends and family back home in Belgium. He also used his social media presence in his recruitment efforts. In ISIS's early media efforts, 2014-2015, its Western fighters were encouraged by their superiors to maintain their social media presence in order to recruit friends and potential fighters, and to participate in ISIS's media battle by distributing its releases. In 2016, Aoumeur and Jadaoun were in direct contact with the French ISIS operative Rachid Kassim, and apparently began to produce their own promotional content, under the name Watawasaw Media.[10] Aoumeur, Jadaoun, and Kassim may together have been involved in inciting and handling potential assets in the West, which may have involved them more deeply in ISIS's operations in the West.[11]

Logo of the unofficial ISIS Watawasaw media group.

Online, Jadaoun has at various times been in contact with most of the French-speaking fighters who have joined ISIS since 2014. While most of them are likely dead at this point, some are still operating, and may later pose a greater threat to the West as ISIS's territory continues to shrink. Jadaoun, as a French-speaking Belgian from Verviers, has been perfectly placed to build relationships with ISIS operatives who have been deeply involved in ISIS plots to export terror to Western Europe, among them the organizers of the November 2015 Paris attacks, Abdelhamid Abaaoud and Charaffe Al-Mouadan.[12]

Pictures shared by Tarik Jadaoun on Facebook in 2016