Pro-Taliban Website Compares October 18 Attack On Kandahar Governor's Compound To 9/11 And 2009 Attack On CIA Base In Khost

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On November 17, 2018, a pro-Taliban website released a detailed report on how an October 18, 2018 covert operation against the governor's compound in Kandahar killed several Afghan generals and wounded two U.S. military generals.[1] A third European general may have been wounded in the operation. Kandahar is the stronghold of the Islamic Emirate (the Taliban organization).

The analysis, published a month after the operation and titled "Covert Special Operations By The Taliban In Kandahar: An Analytical Reading," is written by one Usama Al-Halabi. It says that those wounded in the operation included U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Smiley and U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan. Western media has since confirmed that Gen. Smiley was shifted to Germany for medical treatment after the attack, while Scott Miller escaped uninjured.[2]

"The Targeting Of Such A High-Level Meeting Attended By The American Military Leadership Has No Parallels, Except Perhaps For The Targeting Of The Pentagon On 9/11"

"This green-on-blue-and-green attack was executed by one of the bodyguards of the governor, a young man in his early twenties who had reportedly joined the security services specifically for this task," the analyst observes and compares the attack with 9/11 and the 2009 attack on the CIA base in Khost province by double agent Abu Dajana aka Hamam Al-Balawi, the Jordanian doctor.

Regarding Scott Miller, Al-Halabi writes: "Since the attack, General Miller is yet to appear in public. This increases the probability of General Miller being among the casualties and hence NATO's hesitation in admitting the truth, at least for now. The information leaked by CNN about the attack reveals that General Miller was forced to load his pistol during the attack inside the governor's compound. It is extremely rare for a general to be forced to do this." The analyst compares the operation to 9/11: "Former American officers commented that they do not recall a similar incident taking place in any of America's contemporary wars. In fact, the targeting of such a high-level meeting attended by the American military leadership has no parallels, except perhaps for the targeting of the Pentagon on 9/11."

"American Intelligence And Military Had Invested In [Slain Kandahar Police Chief Abdul Raziq] For 17 Years, And There Was A Real Possibility That He Would Emerge As A Presidential Candidate In The Years To Come"

The top Afghan security officials killed in the operation included Kandahar police chief Abdul Raziq. The analyst observes that Abdul Raziq's "stature as an agent [of America] grew with time until he became America's most trusted man in southern Afghanistan. American intelligence and military had invested in him for 17 years, and there was a real possibility that he would emerge as a presidential candidate in the years to come, since he hailed from the majority Pashtun ethnicity and belonged to the influential tribe of Achakzai that lives along the southern border with Pakistan."



General Abdul Raziq was a top Afghan commander killed in the operation.

Others who were killed in the attack included Kandahar Governor Zalmai Waisa; the Head of Intelligence for the South Abdul Momin; Police Chief for the South Gen. Nabi Ilham; and several high-ranking military and intelligence officials. The analyst notes: "Thus this attack dealt a heavy blow to American projects in Afghanistan and its influence will be felt not just locally, but in the region as well."

"This Operation Revealed The Extent Of Infiltration By The Taliban In The Ranks Of The Occupation And Its Agents In The Region – These Green-On-Blue And Green-On-Green Attacks Continue To Occur With Increasing Lethality"

According to the analysis, the Taliban timed the attack to take place between two major political events to send a clear message. "It occurred days after the first meeting between the representatives of the Taliban with the Americans. The latter have finally accepted the Taliban's longstanding demand of direct negotiations without the involvement of the Afghan government," it says. The other event was the October 20 parliamentary elections of Afghanistan. It adds: "Just two days before the elections, this operation broke the spell that had been cast on the Afghan scene. The entire process turned out to be a farce with very low voter participation."

The writer concludes his analysis making three key observations: "A return of the Islamic system is evermore closer to a nation that has never accepted anything other than Islam since Islam's arrival in this region in the era of the Companions [of the Prophet Muhammad]... This operation revealed the extent of infiltration by the Taliban in the ranks of the occupation and its agents in the region. These green-on-blue and green-on-green attacks continue to occur with increasing lethality... I would like to offer a piece of advice to the revolutionaries, the mujahideen in Syria. They should select some of their military and political cadres and send them to Afghanistan to gain practical experience in confronting occupation from the masters of this art..."