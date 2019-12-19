Pro-Islamic State Media Outlet Reacts To Impeachment Of U.S. President Trump, Anticipates 'He Will Be Re-Elected'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On December 18, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Basha'ir News posted[1] a photo to the Riot app reacting to the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that the decision is still not final, and that this "crusader" will continue to stay in his position till the end of his term, and further predicting that that he will be relected.

The photo is of the impeachment vote results showing how Democrat and Republican representatives voted, with a caption that reads: "A political split and semi-civil war during the session of the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach Trump".

Another photo posted few minutes later shows American protesters holding signs that call for the impeachment of President Trump, with a caption that reads: "Demonstrations in several American cities just hours before the vote on accusations of impeaching Trump. Oh, Allah avenge them, avenge the head of infidels, America. Allah disperse them and tear them apart."

The post further points out that the decision to impeach President Trump is not final, and that this "crusader," a reference to President Trump, will continue to execute the duties of his office pending his trial in the Senate. It adds that the Senate, which is "controlled by the Zionist lobby, will extend his support to the old man; Trumpa."[2]

Saying that President Trump will remain in office until the end of his term, the post concludes predicting that he will win the upcoming election. "The old man, Trumpa, will stay in his office until the end of his term and he will be re-elected, and he will lead the head of infidels, America, to hell, Allah willing."