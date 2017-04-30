Pro-ISIS Website: Champs-Élysées Attack Was Part Of ISIS Strategy Aimed At Bringing The Fight To Europe, Prompting Election Of President Who Will Exacerbate Tension With Muslims

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

An article titled "The Open War with Europe," circulated April 23, 2017 by the pro-ISIS website Da'wat Al-Haq, stated that the April 20, 2017 attack on the Champs-Élysées in Paris was part of a deliberate ISIS strategy aimed at bringing the fight to France and to other European countries. The author, identified as Nur Al-Din Al-Jazayri ("the Algerian"), stated that the location of the attack, on the Champs-Élysées, was chosen due to its symbolic significance, and the timing ( just before the first round of the presidential elections) was aimed at bringing about the election of a president with "Crusader" (i.e., nationalist) positions who makes bold statements regarding Islam and Muslims. This, in order to cause Muslims in France to rise up against this president and prompt more of them to join ISIS's ranks.

The following are the main points of the article:[1]

The author begins by stating that ISIS's short- and mid-term strategy in its war on the "Crusader coalition" in Iraq and Syria has proved to be effective. Alongside this strategy, he says, the organization has also adopted a temporary strategy, which has likewise proved to be effective, of ongoing quality attacks on carefully-chosen economic and state targets in Europe. These attacks are carried out by lone wolves who respond to ISIS's calls for its supporters to target vital political and economic facilities in the West. He adds that France is a prime target since it is the second-largest member in the coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria, on the eastern and western coasts of Africa, and in Libya. "The Champs-Élysées," he explains, "is an example of a carefully-chosen target, because it is a symbol of French economy and because targeting a location that is so well known around the world poses a challenge for the [French] authorities at the Élysées. The timing also poses a challenge to the next French president.

Expanding on ISIS's strategy, he writes that it "focuses on all symbols of sovereignty in France: soldiers, security personnel and politicians, and on moving into a new phase in the open war whose future chapters hold many further surprises. Well-planned operations like [the November 2015 attacks] at the Bataclan and the Stade de France [in Paris] and several other confrontations on French soil, were not a coincidence. The Islamic State's primary goal is to cause the French to elect a president with a Crusader orientation whose declared policy will be [waging] war on the Islamic State and hobbling the Muslims." Al-Jazeari explains that this is aimed at deepening the rift between Christians and Muslims and prompting more French Muslims to join its ranks and fight France from inside.

The author concludes by saying: "The future holds a further exacerbation of direct [clashes] on the soil of the Crusader coalition [countries]... [with attacks] on vital facilities at every level. Europe, and especially France, Belgium and Germany, have become targets of the Islamic State."